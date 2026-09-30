CZR Exchange Announces $CZR As Its Platform Currency, With Trading Fee Discounts From Launch

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ethereum-based token launches on CZR Exchange on October 1, 2026, with fee benefits available to eligible users from day one

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange today announced that $CZR will serve as its platform currency, giving eligible users access to discounted trading fees when the token launches on October 1, 2026.







CZR Exchange platform currency

$CZR will initially trade through the CZR/USDT spot pair on CZR Exchange. From launch, eligible users will be able to use the token for trading fee benefits under the exchange's published terms. CZR Exchange will publish the applicable discount rates, eligible markets and activation instructions before trading opens.

“$CZR gives our users a direct benefit from participating in the platform they trade on. We're starting with trading fee discounts because they are useful from day one. As the exchange grows, we intend to build further utility around the needs of our users,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.

The token connects to an exchange offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and other digital-asset services across web and mobile. CZR Exchange said it expects to introduce additional $CZR benefits over time and will announce each as its terms and availability are finalised.

$CZR is an Ethereum ERC-20 token with a fixed maximum supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. It is issued by CZR Fndn (Foundation) Ltd., a separate entity from CZR Exchange. Token allocation, vesting, risk and jurisdictional information is available through the official token materials.

CZR/USDT trading and the initial trading fee benefit are scheduled to begin on October 1, 2026, subject to operational readiness and jurisdictional availability. Launch updates are available at czrex.com and token information at czrtoken.com.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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About CZR Foundation

CZR Fndn Ltd. ("CZR Foundation") is a British Virgin Islands company and the issuer of CZR Token ($CZR). The foundation administers designated ecosystem and community token allocations, supports transparent token-distribution initiatives and advances programmes intended to expand the responsible use of CZR across participating platforms and services. CZR Foundation is legally separate from the operator of CZR Exchange.

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Important Notice:

CZR Token is not available to persons located in or ordinarily resident in the United States, United Kingdom, European Union or any other jurisdiction in which its offer, sale, acquisition or use would be prohibited or restricted.

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