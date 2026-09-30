Herman Aesthetiques Launches New Obagi Blue Peels For Skin Rejunevation

Peels by Obagi

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Obagi's peel offer in-office treatment of skin aging and sun damage

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Herman Aesthetiques, a premier cosmetic surgery and medispa located in the Philadelphia suburbs, is excited to offer the newest Obagi Blue Peel to its patients. Obagi Blue Peel by Obagi Medical is one of the most powerful medical-grade peels able to be administered in the office setting without requiring anesthesia.There are several Obagi peels available at Herman Aesthetiques: The Classic Obagi Blue Peel is most effective for deeper wrinkles, aging, pigmentation such as dark spots, sun damage, and skin smoothing. It requires a few days of recovery due to the blue dye that controls the penetration of the peel into the skin. The Obagi Radiance Peel is also sometimes called the“lunchtime peel,” with minimal to no downtime as patients often return to work the same day or the next day. It is more effective for improving the skin's“glow,” blemishes, and pores. For many patients, these patients are effective alternatives to laser treatments and dermabrasion.Herman Aesthetiques is led by highly regarded plastic surgeon Charles K. Herman, M.D. The author of several plastic surgery textbooks and journal articles, Dr. Herman has run successful plastic surgery practices on New York's Park and Fifth Avenues in addition to Northeastern Pennsylvania. He has received numerous awards for his clinical and academic work from such prestigious organizations as US News and World Report, New York Times, Castle Connolly, American College of Physicians, and British Medical Association. An innovator as well as an experienced surgeon, Dr. Herman has pioneered techniques in facelift surgery and body contouring including abdominoplasty and breast lift surgery.

Julia Broadley

Herman Aesthetiques

+1 4845333545

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Herman Aesthetiques Launches New Obagi Blue Peels for Skin Rejunevation News Provided By Somatix, Inc. October 01, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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