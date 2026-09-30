Colorado Springs-based mover hits 800 Google reviews with a 4.8-star average across Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Fatboy Slims Moving Company, a residential and commercial moving firm headquartered in Colorado Springs, has surpassed 800 verified Google reviews while maintaining a 4.8-star average rating. The milestone places Fatboy Slims Moving Company among the highest-reviewed movers in Colorado Springs and across Colorado's Front Range.The review milestone reflects consistent service delivery across the company's three core markets - Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins. Fatboy Slims Moving Company operates an 11-truck fleet and serves households and businesses across Aurora, Parker, Castle Rock, Westminster, Englewood, Pueblo and surrounding communities along the I-25 corridor. Services include local moving, long-distance relocations, same-day moves, commercial and office relocations, apartment moving, senior relocation, military family moves, packing and unpacking, junk removal and specialty handling for items such as pianos, safes and hot tubs.Fatboy Slims Moving Company is accredited by the Better Business Bureau and operates as a licensed carrier under U.S. DOT No. 3590162 and Colorado PUC No. HHG-00649. The company credits its review volume to a full-service model that assigns a single point of accountability from the initial estimate through final furniture placement, reducing the miscommunication that typically drives negative moving experiences.Reviewers frequently cite the professionalism of the moving crews, transparent pricing with no hidden fees and careful handling of high-value and fragile items. Fatboy Slims Moving Company reports that full-service moves - where crews handle packing, loading, transport, unloading and furniture reassembly - now represent a growing share of bookings as more Colorado households seek turnkey relocation support."Every review represents a family or a business that trusted Fatboy Slims Moving Company with one of the most stressful days of their year," said Michael Jones of Fatboy Slims Moving Company. "Eight hundred of those is not a marketing number. It is a track record. As we continue to grow across the Denver and Fort Collins markets, maintaining that trust is what separates us from the rest of the industry."Full details on services and service areas are available at .Residents and businesses planning a move can request an estimate by phone at 1 (877) 309-4646 or by email at.... Fatboy Slims Moving Company operates Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.About Fatboy Slims Moving Company:Fatboy Slims Moving Company is a Colorado-based residential and commercial moving company headquartered in Colorado Springs. The company provides local and long-distance relocations, packing and unpacking, labor-only services, same-day moves, apartment moving, senior and military moves, junk removal and specialty item handling including pianos, safes and hot tubs. With trained movers, transparent pricing and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Fatboy Slims Moving Company serves Colorado Springs, Denver, Fort Collins and communities across the Front Range. The company holds a 4.8-star rating across more than 800 Google reviews and is accredited by the Better Business Bureau.Learn more at .

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Fatboy Slims Moving Company

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Fatboy Slims Moving Company Surpasses 800 Google Reviews Across Colorado's Front Range News Provided By Rotate Digital October 01, 2026, 00:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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