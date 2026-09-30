Basswood Counsel Joins U.S. Black Chambers' USBC 360° Growth Accelerator As Legal Services Partner

Jephte Lanthia, Securities Attorney and Co-Founder of Basswood Counsel, at the U.S. Black Chambers 360° Growth Accelerator.

Basswood Counsel provides practical legal education to entrepreneurs participating in USBC's 360° Growth Accelerator.

- Jephte LanthiaWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Basswood Counsel PLLC is pleased to announce its collaboration with U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC) in support of the USBC 360° Growth Accelerator Program, an initiative designed to support entrepreneurs and business owners as they build and grow their companies.As the exclusive legal services partner for the current USBC 360° cohort, Basswood has contributed pro bono legal education and office hours designed to help participating founders better understand the legal considerations that can arise throughout the growth of a business.“Entrepreneurs are often making important legal and business decisions at the same time they are focused on building products, finding customers, raising capital and managing day-to-day growth,” said Hazvinei Mugwagwa, Co-Founder of Basswood Counsel.“Through our work with U.S. Black Chambers and the USBC 360° Growth Accelerator, we want to make practical legal education more accessible to founders and help them understand the legal foundations that can support their businesses as they grow.”Under the collaboration, Basswood provided legal office hours for the current cohort, giving participating founders an opportunity to meet with a Basswood attorney on a one-on-one or small-group basis. The sessions addressed general legal questions relevant to growing businesses, including business formation and governance, commercial contracts, regulatory compliance and capital-raising considerations.Basswood also provided group educational programming coordinated with the USBC 360° curriculum. The educational sessions were designed to align legal considerations with the broader business issues founders encounter as their companies develop.“Starting a business is tough work. Taking that entrepreneurial journey requires courage, resilience, and faith - courage to take the risk, resilience to weather the bad days, and faith in yourself, your judgment, and the belief that you are building something that you can leave behind for future generations,” said Jephte Lanthia, Co-Founder of Basswood Counsel.“For founders from underrepresented communities, unfortunately, that journey is often marred by added sets of obstacles. That's why we're proud to partner with USBC to support this endeavor, providing founders with another set of tools to aid them as they journey toward building lasting businesses.”The collaboration reflects Basswood Counsel and USBC's shared commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and business owners and helping founders gain access to practical information that can strengthen the foundations of their companies.For Basswood, the initiative is also an extension of the firm's broader work with founders, business owners and executives navigating decisions across the lifecycle of a company - from formation and governance through commercial growth, financing and other significant business transactions.About Basswood CounselBasswood Counsel is a boutique law firm providing hands-on, strategic corporate, mergers and acquisitions, tax, and transactional counsel designed to navigate complexity with ease. Founded to prioritize meaningful client relationships over formalities, Basswood collaborates with bold leaders across industries, tailoring its advice to support each client's unique goals and growth.About the USBC 360° Growth AcceleratorUSBC 360° is a growth accelerator for product-based businesses ready to scale by strengthening the fundamentals. The program helps founders build operational systems, financial clarity, and a channel strategy so they can grow sustainably across DTC, wholesale, retail, and other channels.Disclaimer: Basswood Counsel's educational sessions and office hours through the USBC 360° Growth Accelerator provide general legal education and information only

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Basswood Counsel PLLC

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Basswood Counsel Joins U.S. Black Chambers' USBC 360° Growth Accelerator as Legal Services Partner News Provided By Basswood Counsel PLLC October 01, 2026, 00:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR



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