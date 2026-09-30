Somantra Launches AEO And GEO Metrics Suite With Brand Mindshare, Brand Consideration And Brand Engagement Scores

Somantra AEO Metrics

Rentomojo, an Indian rental platform uses Somantra's AEO metric scores to track where ChatGPT and Google AI recommend it, category by category.

- Arun Prasad, Founder - SomantraSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 1, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Somantra announced general availability of its AEO Metrics Suite, a set of three proprietary scores, Brand Mindshare, Brand Consideration and Brand Engagement. The scores measure how generative AI platforms position a brand against its competitors. The suite is built on the company's existing Answer Engine Optimization and Generative Engine Optimization conversation-mapping infrastructure, which tracks millions of AI search conversations per brand category, and is aimed at marketing teams that need to answer not only whether a brand is visible in AI search but whether it is being chosen. For more information visitMost brands currently measure AI search presence through mentions and citation frequency: a count of how often a brand or its domain appears in an AI-generated answer. Those counts leave three questions unanswered. They carry no signal on sentiment or positioning, so a brand cited once as an alternative and a brand cited as the recommended choice register identically. They ignore query sensitivity and they treat single answers as representative of what are, in practice, multi-turn conversations, in which a brand can be named once and dropped or questioned and reinforced across several exchanges.Somantra's own perturbation testing, run across 4,445 ChatGPT responses and 135 matched query pairs in the Australian insurance category, found that a single-word change to a query can shift which brand an AI assistant recommends as safest or best value. A swing that flat citation counts never surface.The AEO Metrics Suite addresses each gap with a complementary score. Brand Mindshare Score measures share of voice and share of citation across a brand's full query landscape, including the query neighbourhoods and word-shift variants that standard tracking misses. Brand Consideration Score measures the strength and favourability of a brand's positioning relative to named competitors within a response, distinguishing a genuine recommendation from a passing mention. Brand Engagement Score for AI Search tracks how deeply an AI assistant engages with a brand's specific claims across multi-turn conversations rather than whether the brand is named once.Taken together, the three scores convert AI search visibility into a measurable, trackable input to brand strategy, in the way share of search and brand tracking studies function for traditional media."Most AI visibility tools answer one question: does AI know your brand," said Arun Prasad, Founder of Somantra. "That is not the question that matters to a brand marketing team. The question is whether AI is closing the sale, whether your brand is the one recommended in the specific buyer-intent conversation where a customer is deciding what to buy. A brand mentioned once in passing and a brand actively recommended across a multi-turn conversation look the same in a citation count. They are not the same thing, and the gap between them is where market share gets won or lost."Rentomojo, an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform, uses the metrics as an input to its AEO/GEO programme.“Rentomojo offers furniture and appliance rentals across multiple cities in India, across categories including sofas, beds, appliances and wardrobes, and each category can surface differently in AI search,” said Dhruv Wahal, AVP – Marketing & Growth, Rentomojo.Dhruv added,“We have been incorporating AEO/GEO into our digital marketing strategy and wanted tools that could help us better understand how consumers discover Rentomojo through AI-powered search. Most AI visibility tools could tell us whether our brand was being mentioned or cited. What we wanted to understand was whether Rentomojo was actually being recommended when a consumer was deciding what to rent. Somantra helps us identify the specific buyer-intent conversations where Rentomojo is recommended and where it is not, category by category. Its Mindshare and Consideration scores give us a more granular view of how the brand is positioned across different queries and relative to other brands. The Engagement score also helps us understand which of our pages and content AI assistants are drawing information from across a conversation, rather than simply whether they cite us once. These metrics have become an additional input into how we evaluate and refine our content and AI-search strategy.”Access begins with a brand sharing details of its product and service offerings. Somantra then identifies ideal customer personas and statistically significant competitors, and builds a query set drawn from real consumer search behaviour across platforms including ChatGPT and Google AI, covering both single-turn queries and multi-turn conversation chains. Each response is scored for citation, positioning and depth of engagement, then rolled up into the three metrics at brand and product-line level. Scores can be refreshed on a daily, weekly or monthly cadence and are available through the Somantra dashboard, with movement tracking, competitor comparison and query-level detail.The metrics are also included in Somantra's free AEO brand audit, which covers 15,000 customer conversation paths across five ideal customer profiles tailored to a brand's category. Brands can request access or an audit by visiting Somantra's website.About SomantraSomantra is an AI search brand visibility and Answer Engine Optimisation platform that helps enterprise brands understand how they are represented in AI-generated answers. Somantra measures brand performance through three proprietary, customer-persona-intent-driven metrics. Brand Mindshare, Brand Consideration and Brand Engagement, across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Claude and Perplexity, running a minimum of 15,000 simulated customer conversations per brand. Somantra works with enterprise brands across financial services, insurance, cybersecurity, professional services and other high-consideration categories.

Arun Prasad

Somantra Pty Ltd

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Somantra launches AEO and GEO Metrics Suite With Brand Mindshare, Brand Consideration and Brand Engagement Scores News Provided By Somantra Pty Ltd October 01, 2026, 00:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



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