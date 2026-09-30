364 Eye Surgeries Have Restored Dignity, Revived Hope: LG

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the 364 eye surgeries performed in Srinagar and Tangdhar under Operation Drishti represented not merely medical figures but transformed lives, restored dignity and renewed hope.

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Sinha was speaking at the closing ceremony of the 11th Mega Eye Surgery Camp organised under Operation Drishti in Srinagar.

He said 144 surgeries were performed at the Srinagar camp, while 220 patients underwent vision-restoring procedures at the Tangdhar camp in Kupwara district.

Highlighting the significance of the Tangdhar initiative, the LG said it was the first mega eye surgery camp conducted on the border. Despite the challenging terrain, Army doctors and soldiers established an underground operation theatre and carried out the surgeries in two days.

“Those who have seen Tangdhar's geographical conditions understand that reaching there with assistance is itself a challenge. One must cross mountains, traverse difficult terrain and at times advance even amidst the danger. Yet, in this very challenging and uncertain environment, our doctors and brave soldiers, under the leadership of Brigadier Sanjay Mishra, created a centre of hope,” he said.

Sinha said modern surgical equipment was airlifted to Tangdhar to enable advanced eye care in a region where such facilities had previously been difficult to access. Patients from Khawarpora, Tangdhar, Bagbella and surrounding villages benefited from the camp.

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“This is true courage, dedication to duty and the real meaning of service. This entire effort has proven one thing beyond doubt that where resolve is firm, no difficulty, however great, can block the path of human service by Indian Army,” he said.

The LG said every surgery performed under the initiative had become a story of restored dignity and revived hope.

He also noted that more than 1.5 lakh people have undergone eye examinations and over 3,500 surgeries have been performed across 10 cities under Operation Drishti at the national level.

Sinha said the initiative had strengthened trust between the Army and local communities, describing the Indian Army as not only a force defending the country from external threats but also a source of support, compassion and healing for citizens.

“By restoring sight, the Army has given patients a new vision of peace, trust and togetherness,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and appreciated the efforts of the Army doctors, medical staff, support personnel and Air Force pilots involved in the initiative.

He also felicitated doctors and medical staff of the Defence Forces for their services during the camp and distributed post-operative kits among beneficiaries.

Lieutenant General Balbir Singh, GOC Chinar Corps; Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, Senior Consultant and HOD, Department of Ophthalmology, Army Hospital R&R; Brigadier B.V. Rao, Commandant, 92 Base Hospital, and senior Defence Forces officials attended the ceremony.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg, SSP Srinagar Dr GV Sundeep Chakravarthy and Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Akshay Labroo were also present.