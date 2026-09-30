MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Universal Digital Inc. Announces Extension of Long Stop Date for Proposed PQCEE Acquisition

September 30, 2026 6:00 PM EDT | Source: Universal Digital Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Universal Digital Inc. (CSE: LFG) (OTCID: LFGMF) (FSE: 8R20) (the "Company") announces that it and PQCEE PTE. LTD. ("pQCee") have agreed in writing to extend the long stop date under their previously announced share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") from September 30, 2026 to December 30, 2026. The Agreement provides for the Company's acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding shares of pQCee (the "Transaction").

The extension provides additional time to complete the concurrent financing and satisfy the remaining closing conditions for the Transaction. All other terms and conditions of the Agreement remain unchanged.

About Universal Digital Inc.

Universal Digital Inc. is a Canadian investment company focused on digital assets, businesses and private and publicly listed entities that are involved in high-growth industries, with a particular focus on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and cryptocurrency technologies. The Company aims to provide shareholders with long-term capital growth through a diversified investment approach, and to participate in the transformation of global finance through the integration of digital asset strategies.

For further information contact:

Chris Yeung

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: ...

Phone: (289) 646-6252



Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including statements relating to the anticipated benefits of the extension of the long stop date, the timing and completion of the Transaction and concurrent financing, satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions, receipt of required corporate, shareholder and regulatory approvals, CSE acceptance, resumption of trading in the Company's common shares, and the Company's business strategy and growth objectives. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the availability of capital and completion of the concurrent financing, timely receipt of required corporate, shareholder and regulatory approvals, satisfaction or waiver of the remaining closing conditions, compliance by the parties with the Agreement, completion of the Transaction within the extended timeframe, satisfaction of applicable CSE requirements for resumption of trading, and general economic and market conditions. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, failure to complete the concurrent financing or obtain required approvals, failure to satisfy or waive closing conditions, delays in completing the Transaction, termination of the Agreement, the Transaction not closing by December 31, 2026 or at all, continued suspension of trading, adverse economic or market conditions, and failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the extension or the Transaction. Please see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form and its other continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

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Source: Universal Digital Inc.