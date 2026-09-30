MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Graphene Manufacturing Group Provides Quarterly ATM Sales Update

September 30, 2026 7:17 PM EDT | Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Limited (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) (" GMG " or the " Company ") provides a quarterly update with respect to the Company's previously announced "at-the-market" equity program (the " ATM Program ") launched on July 11, 2025. The ATM Program allows the Company to issue and sell, from time to time, up to C$20,000,000 of its ordinary shares (" Ordinary Shares ") from treasury to the public, at the Company's discretion, pursuant to an equity distribution agreement between the Company and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the " Agent ").

During the quarterly period ended September 30, 2026, the Company issued a total of 575,630 Ordinary Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") at an average price of C$2.374 per share under the ATM Program, providing gross proceeds of C$1,366,396.10. Commissions of C$40,848.53 were paid to the Agent in relation to these distributions, resulting in net proceeds to the Company of C$1,325,547.57.

For further details on the ATM Program, see the Company's news release dated July 11, 2025.

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG are working with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene ion batteries. GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at..., +61 415 445 223 Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, ..., +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.