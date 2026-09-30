Steven Lillis

Steven is a general practitioner in Hamilton. He graduated from Auckland medical school and has a Masters from University of Otago and a PhD from University of Auckland. His research focuses on community mental health and neurodivergence as well as medical education. He peer reviews for 4 journals.

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