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Steven Lillis

Steven Lillis


2026-09-30 08:06:11
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor, Division of Health, University of Waikato
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Steven is a general practitioner in Hamilton. He graduated from Auckland medical school and has a Masters from University of Otago and a PhD from University of Auckland. His research focuses on community mental health and neurodivergence as well as medical education. He peer reviews for 4 journals.

Experience
  • –present Associate Professor, University of Waikato
Education
  • 2015 University of Auckland, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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