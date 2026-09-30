Lithuania Protests To Russia Over Sabotage In Estonia And Attacks On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to LRT, cited by Ukrinform, a representative of the Russian Embassy in Lithuania was summoned to the ministry and handed two diplomatic notes.

The first concerned the August 15 sabotage incident in Tallinn, where a building belonging to the defense company Milrem Robotics was set on fire. Estonian authorities consider Russia responsible for the attack.

The Foreign Ministry said that Lithuania, together with its allies, would respond decisively to Russian attacks and other actions that violated international law, including acts of sabotage, subversion and cyberattacks.

The ministry stressed that such actions against one of its allies pose a threat to the security of the entire Euro-Atlantic community, and that Russia's attempts to weaken support for Ukraine are destined to fail.

Lithuania calls new Russian threats concerning Kaliningrad psychological pressure

Lithuania handed the Russian representative a second protest note over Russia's systematic attacks on Ukraine. The ministry recalled that on September 28, Russian forces attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities. In the capital, a drone struck a historic building of the National Academy of Sciences, killing two people and injuring dozens. A medical facility, a pharmaceutical company facility and gas stations were also damaged.

According to the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry, at least nine people were killed across Ukraine that day and more than 80 were injured, including three children. Russian attacks continued during the night of September 29, damaging administrative and educational buildings as well as infrastructure facilities.

The Lithuanian Foreign Ministry emphasized that protecting civilians and civilian facilities - including medical, scientific and educational institutions - is a fundamental requirement of international humanitarian law, and that those responsible for violations must face criminal prosecution.

Lithuania called on Russia to immediately end its aggression against Ukraine and comply with international law, including international humanitarian law.

As Ukrinform reported, on September 28, two people were killed and seven injured in Kyiv after a drone struck a building belonging to the National Academy of Sciences.

In Estonia, a defense-industry facility operated by Milrem Robotics was set on fire during the night of August 14–15. Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Russian intelligence services were behind the sabotage.

Photo: GEDIMINAS SAVICKIS/ELTA