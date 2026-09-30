2R3ml Brings Custom Vial Labels, Packaging And Design Support Together For Global Brands

MENAFN - GetNews) Packaging supplier offers coordinated labels, boxes and printed inserts, with customization options for startups and established businesses.

China - 30 September, 2026 - 2r3mL offers custom packaging services for peptide, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, cosmetic and research businesses, bringing vial labels, printed boxes and design support together through one supplier. Its range includes labels for 2R and 3ml vials, injector pen labels, and packaging formats tailored to different product sizes and brand requirements. The company also offers worldwide shipping. Company websit

The service centers on helping businesses create a consistent presentation across their packaging. Customers can customize dimensions, logos, colors, and finishes, with box configurations ranging from individual vials to packs holding two to six or ten vials. These options give businesses flexibility when developing individual products, combination packs or larger kits. Packaging design guid

Customization extends beyond printed artwork. Available finishing options include lamination, foil stamping, spot UV and custom die-cut shapes. The company also lists metallic label materials and options described as waterproof and freezer-resistant, allowing customers to discuss materials suited to their intended storage and handling conditions. Customization FA, Label material option

For brands developing or refreshing their visual identity, 2r3mL provides artwork assistance and a dedicated mockup service. Customers can submit existing designs or request design support, then review realistic visual representations before moving ahead. The mockups also provide imagery for business presentations, online projects, and brand promotion.

Printed inserts and folded leaflets complement the labels and outer packaging. The company offers customizable leaflet formats, including thin-paper inserts designed to fit inside compact vial boxes. Customers can specify layouts and folding requirements to accommodate product information and brand content within the available space. Flip-off caps are also included in the company's broader packaging offering. Insert and leaflet service

2r3mL supports smaller production runs alongside bulk orders. Pricing depends on specifications such as materials, dimensions, finishing and quantity. Order minimums and delivery schedules are confirmed for the selected products, giving customers a basis for planning each project.

With personalized guidance across design and production, 2r3mL positions its service around making custom packaging easier to develop and order. Businesses can explore packaging examples, discuss their requirements, and request a quotation through 2r3ml.

About Us

2r3mL provides custom packaging solutions for businesses worldwide, specializing in vial labels, boxes, inserts, and packaging design support. The company helps brands create customized packaging tailored to their product and presentation requirements.