Indieo And Andromedia Distribution Join Forces To Transform Global Entertainment Distribution

MENAFN - GetNews) Strategic collaboration combines advanced distribution technology with a 10,000+ title rights portfolio to expand theatrical and hybrid release opportunities worldwide.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - September 30, 2026 - Indieo, a next-generation media technology company, and Andromedia Distribution, a global rights and disruption-focused theatrical distributor, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at transforming how independent films reach audiences worldwide.

The partnership combines Indieo's advanced distribution system with Andromedia Distribution's global disruption rights portfolio of more than 10,000 titles. Together, the companies plan to leverage their extensive theater networks to build a technology-driven pipeline for theatrical and hybrid theatrical-digital releases.

The collaboration brings together established industry expertise and technology to create a more adaptive and scalable approach to film distribution. Andromedia Distribution is led by industry analyst Bill Dever and financier Norman Light, who have advocated for modernized, data-driven theatrical strategies. The partnership with Indieo founders Sam Brittan, Tony Hite, and Bobby Cloud further strengthens the companies' efforts to modernize the independent film distribution landscape.

“This partnership represents the evolution of theatrical distribution,” said Bill Dever, CEO of Andromedia.“Indieo's system gives us the technological horsepower to bring our catalog and our partners into a new era of audience engagement.”

“Andromedia's library and global reach are unmatched,” added Sam Brittan, Co-Founder of Indieo.“Together, we're building a distribution model that empowers filmmakers, accelerates revenue, and expands access for audiences everywhere.”

Key Areas of Collaboration

The partnership will focus on:



Global theatrical rollout strategies powered by real-time analytics

Hybrid release models integrating theatrical, event-based, and digital windows

Catalog revitalization for Andromedia's 10,000+ titles New revenue pathways for independent creators and rights holders

Through Indieo's platform, which supports dynamic booking, audience targeting, and performance optimization, combined with Andromedia's extensive rights library and industry expertise, the companies aim to establish a more flexible and technology-driven model for theatrical distribution.

The collaboration is expected to create additional opportunities for independent filmmakers and rights holders while helping audiences gain access to a broader range of films through theatrical and hybrid release strategies.