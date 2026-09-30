Annapolis-Based Sevens Foundation Is Reviving The Village Through Culture, Community, And Multigenerational Awareness

MENAFN - GetNews) Women-led nonprofit unites elders, parents, and children to restore traditions, wellness, and belonging

Annapolis, Maryland, United States - September 30, 2026 - Founded on December 12, 2024, Sevens Foundation Incorporated is on a mission to transform what many communities have lost: the village. Based on the Broadneck Peninsula of Annapolis and serving the greater Annapolis area, the nonprofit is rebuilding community through multigenerational programs that connect all generations around culture, wellness, creativity, and shared tradition.

Sevens Foundation was inspired by founder Rikia Addison's realization that the kind of free, accessible youth enrichment and community programs she grew up with - book clubs, chess clubs, summer field trips, and safe spaces to grow - have slowly disappeared over the past two decades. Beloved people like her late Aunt Delmar Addison-Chase-Washington and Mr. Larry Griffin continuously advocated for the community, making sure younger generations understood the importance of their heritage and village. As those shared spaces and resources faded, so did the sense of collective responsibility for children.

"They inspired me and gave me the motivation to rekindle the flame," Addison said. "Kids used to be raised by a village," said Addison. "Now families are often doing it alone. Sevens Foundation exists to bring that village back - so children can grow surrounded by love, culture, wisdom, and opportunity."

At the heart of Sevens Foundation is a "girl-next-door" spirit wrapped in passion and purpose. A powerful "girl squad" is dedicated to bringing the magic back to the village. The organization blends authenticity, inventiveness, and leadership to build programs that feel welcoming, personal, relatable, and rooted in tradition while preparing for the future.

Signature Programs That Build the Village

One of Sevens Foundation's most impactful services is Mom's Day Out, a twice-monthly, four-hour respite program where parents can safely leave their children for enriching experiences. Hosted at Asbury Broadneck United Methodist Church and through curated field trips, the program blends fun with learning - highlighting African American heritage and cultural pride.

In addition, the Foundation offers Youth Wellness & Creative Development programs, including:

. Creative writing experiences

. Yoga for youth

. Outdoor hiking, kayaking, and nature exploration

These programs support mental, physical, and emotional wellness while encouraging children to express themselves and build confidence.

What makes Sevens Foundation truly unique is its multigenerational approach. Elders, parents, and children are intentionally brought together, allowing wisdom, culture, and lived experience to be shared across generations.

"We don't just serve families - we build a village," Addison said. "Everyone has a role. Everyone has a voice."

Looking Ahead: Growing the Impact

Sevens Foundation has bold plans for the future, and the organization is excited about what is ahead. As it continues to grow, Sevens is building strong local partnerships with individuals and organizations that believe in the power of community, heritage, the arts, and connection.

One exciting partnership Sevens is forging is Gamble on the Arts (GOTA), a low-stakes, high-fun charity casino night hosted by Paula Chase Book and created to support artists across the creative spectrum. Beginning with its second annual event and continuing into the future, Sevens Foundation will serve as GOTA's fiscal sponsor, helping create a pathway for contributions and donations to support the arts while expanding opportunities for artists and young people.

Through GOTA, proceeds from the annual fundraiser will help support nonprofit organizations that sustain the arts, Adopt-An-Artist scholarships (learn more ) for professional artists who are underfunded in their artistic endeavors, and Culture Awards for youth-group initiatives working to increase exposure to the cultural arts.

For Sevens, this partnership is about more than an event. It is another way to connect people to opportunity, invest in creatives, and help keep culture moving forward. It reflects the kind of work Sevens believes in - bringing people and resources together in ways that create meaningful impact across generations.

"Our story is just beginning," Addison shared. "And some of the best chapters are still being written." As Sevens continues to grow, the organization looks forward to creating and supporting more opportunities that bridge community, culture, creativity, and possibility.

About Sevens Foundation Incorporated

Founded on December 12, 2024, Sevens Foundation Incorporated is a community-centered nonprofit rooted in connection, culture, and care. The organization proudly serves the African American multigenerational community - elders, parents, and children - creating spaces where everyone feels seen, valued, and included. Women-led at its core, Sevens Foundation is guided by a passionate "girl squad" committed to honoring the past while building a stronger future - together.

For more information and media inquiries please contact Rikia Addison, Founder & Executive Director Organization: Sevens Foundation Incorporated

Phone: (410) 980-1787

Email: ...