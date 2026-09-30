“Queen Of Surplus” Nia Shabazz Helps Homeowners Recover Surplus Funds After Foreclosure

MENAFN - GetNews) Surplus Recovery Solutions founder brings 20 years of experience helping homeowners identify and recover surplus mortgage funds that may be owed to them.

UPPER MARLBORO, MD, United States - September 30, 2026 - Nia Shabazz, founder of Surplus Recovery Solutions, is bringing greater awareness to an often-overlooked financial opportunity for homeowners who have experienced foreclosure: the potential recovery of surplus funds remaining after a foreclosure sale.

Known as the“Queen of Surplus,” Shabazz has worked in the surplus funds industry for approximately 20 years, long before the field gained the attention it receives today.

Her interest in surplus recovery began through her experience as a real estate investor. After witnessing the large number of foreclosures occurring in local communities, Shabazz wanted to find a way to help homeowners who had lost their properties.

“I wanted to do something about the many foreclosures happening in our area,” said Shabazz.“I discovered that some homeowners may have money remaining after a foreclosure sale and may not realize those funds are available to them.”

Through Surplus Recovery Solutions, Shabazz assists homeowners with identifying and pursuing surplus mortgage funds that may be due to them following a foreclosure. Homeowners who want to learn more about the company and its services can visit.

Surplus funds can sometimes remain when a foreclosed property is sold for more than the amount necessary to satisfy the mortgage and other applicable obligations. Depending on the circumstances, the former homeowner or other eligible parties may have a right to claim the remaining funds.

As a former educator, Shabazz believes education is one of the most important parts of the process.

“Many people simply don't know that surplus funds may exist after a foreclosure,” she said.“My goal is to help people understand the process and determine whether money may be available to them.”

Two Decades of Experience

As interest in surplus recovery has grown, Shabazz says her longevity in the industry is one of the qualities that distinguishes Surplus Recovery Solutions.

“I've been doing this for 20 years,” Shabazz said.“I was working in surplus recovery long before it became popular.”

Her experience has allowed her to develop knowledge of the research and processes involved in locating potential surplus funds and assisting individuals seeking to recover money that may rightfully belong to them.

Building a Community of Surplus Professionals

Looking toward the future, Shabazz plans to expand beyond individual recovery services by building a community of surplus funds specialists and researchers.

Her vision is to create opportunities for people interested in learning the surplus recovery industry while increasing public awareness about funds that may remain unclaimed after foreclosure proceedings.

Through this growing mission, Shabazz hopes the“Queen of Surplus” brand will become associated with education, experience, and helping families discover financial resources they may not have known existed.

At the heart of the company's mission is its guiding message:“Recover What is Rightfully Yours.”

About Surplus Recovery Solutions

Surplus Recovery Solutions, founded by Nia Shabazz and based in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, assists homeowners with identifying and recovering surplus mortgage funds that may be due to them following foreclosure. Shabazz brings approximately 20 years of experience in surplus recovery and is working to expand awareness of the industry while developing a community of surplus funds specialists and researchers.

For more information, visit. Or contact Nia Shabazz, Founder, Surplus Recovery Solutions

Phone: 202-987-9969

Email: ...