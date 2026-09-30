Jenny Mccarthy Begins Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Journey To Address Mold Toxicity And Environmental Toxins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Health advocate partners with MDLifespan to document her physician-led Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) journey and educate others living with chronic inflammation, mold exposure, and toxic burden

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actress, author, entrepreneur, and longtime health advocate Jenny McCarthy has begun her Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE) journey with MDLifespan (, a physician-led medical practice dedicated exclusively to Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and helping patients reduce environmental toxins and chronic inflammation.

McCarthy, who has spent years openly discussing her health journey, recently shared with her audience that despite extensive efforts to improve her health-including nutrition, supplements, infrared sauna, and other detoxification therapies-she continues to struggle with elevated mold toxins, aluminum, arsenic, and other environmental toxic exposures.

As she explained to her followers:

"This is for people who are hard to crack... people who've tried so many things and feel like nothing is working."

Rather than keeping her experience private, McCarthy has chosen to document her journey publicly to help educate others navigating similar health challenges and to encourage informed conversations around environmental toxins, mold illness, chronic inflammation, and emerging physician-led therapies.

Why Jenny McCarthy Chose Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange

"I want to bring you guys along with me... maybe you can see if it's right for you. This may not be for everybody. This is for people who've tried almost everything to fix themselves and nothing is working," McCarthy shared in her recent Instagram announcement.

McCarthy has emphasized that she is sharing her personal experience and hopes documenting her journey will help people better understand the questions they should ask if they continue struggling despite making significant lifestyle changes.

Understanding Mold Toxicity, Environmental Toxins and Chronic Inflammation

For years, McCarthy has been a passionate advocate for healthier living, cleaner products, and helping people make informed decisions about their health.

Through her Formless Beauty skincare and cosmetics line, she has championed cleaner ingredients and recently celebrated Environmental Working Group (EWG) certification for select products, reflecting her longstanding commitment to reducing unnecessary chemical exposure.

Her latest health journey expands that mission by exploring how mold toxicity, environmental toxins, and chronic inflammation may contribute to ongoing health concerns-and why some individuals continue searching for answers after already adopting healthier lifestyles.

What Is Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE)?

According to Paul Savage, MD, Founder and CEO of MDLifespan, Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is not intended to replace foundational approaches to improving health. Rather, it is another physician-guided option that may be considered for select patients.

"Many of our patients have already worked to reduce their toxic exposures, improve nutrition, support detoxification pathways, utilize binders, and incorporate therapies such as infrared sauna before they ever come to us," said Dr. Savage.

"Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange is a physician-led treatment that may help reduce toxic burden and inflammation by removing certain substances from the plasma. For some individuals who continue struggling despite doing many of the right things, it may provide another option worth exploring."

Unlike clinics where TPE is one of many services offered, MDLifespan focuses exclusively on Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange.

Follow Jenny McCarthy's Therapeutic Plasma Exchange Journey

Throughout the coming weeks and months, McCarthy plans to share updates, testing, and her personal experience with her audience while encouraging people to learn more about environmental toxins, chronic inflammation, and physician-guided health options.

The page includes educational resources, Dr. Savage's complimentary Avoiding Toxins book, updates on Jenny's journey, and information about scheduling a complimentary provider consultation to determine whether Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange may be appropriate based on an individual's medical history and health goals.

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical practice dedicated exclusively to Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Through physician-developed, patent-pending treatment protocols, biomarker testing, longitudinal monitoring, and ongoing clinical research, MDLifespan helps patients better understand toxic burden while supporting overall health through personalized care focused on reducing environmental toxins and chronic inflammation.

Jessica Rafaeil

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

The physician-led practice has developed patent-pending protocols for specific health concerns, including the