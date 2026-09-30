BJP Capable Of Eradicating Drug Menace From Punjab, Says Raghav Chadha

'Only BJP Capable of Making Punjab Drug-Free': Raghav Chadha

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raghav Chadha on Wednesday said the party's resolve to make Punjab free from the menace of“chitta” (synthetic drugs) was receiving support, asserting that the BJP was capable of eradicating the drug problem from the state.

Speaking to the reporters after the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' event in Jalandhar, Chadha said the rally was“extremely successful” and praised the party's commitment towards making Punjab drug-free.“As for the rally, it was extremely successful. The entire party is moving forward with the BJP's resolve to make Punjab drug-free. If there is any party capable of eradicating the drug menace from Punjab, of making the state free from 'Chitta', it is the BJP,” he said.

Chadha further compared the BJP-led government's actions on issues including Naxalism, terrorism and law and order in various states with its proposed approach towards tackling drugs in Punjab.“Just as the Central Government, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, eliminated Naxalism, uprooted terrorism, ended the reign of lawlessness, and vastly improved the law-and-order situation in several states where it came to power, similarly, if any single party can make Punjab drug-free, it is the BJP and no other,” he said.

Amit Shah Blames AAP, Vows to End 'Chitta' Trade by 2029

His remarks came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday alleged that the AAP government in Punjab had allowed the trade of“chitta” to flourish openly and vowed that the BJP would make Punjab free from the drug trade by December 31, 2029, if voted to power.

Addressing the BJP's 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra' in Jalandhar, Shah said the party would make a drug-free Punjab a central issue of its campaign in the upcoming Assembly election.“Why has the time come today to make Punjab drug-free? Because the AAP government allowed the trade of chitta (synthetic drugs) to flourish openly,” Shah said.

He added,“I have come today to tell the people of Punjab that in the Punjab elections, there are many issues-farmers' issues, industry issues, law and order issues, women's safety issues. But the upcoming election, the Bharatiya Janata Party, is going to fight solely and purely on the issue of a drug-free Punjab, for a drug-free Punjab.”

“Today, from here, I promise the mothers and youth of Punjab that in this election, support the BJP, vote for the lotus flower, and before December 31, 2029, we will free Punjab from the trade of chitta,” he said. (ANI)

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