Brian Mast Warns of China's 'Far-Reaching' Repression | Tibetans in US in Focus US Congressman Brian Mast has raised concerns over what he described as China's 'far-reaching' transnational repression, saying Tibetans and other communities outside China could face pressure or surveillance. Speaking after a meeting with the Dalai Lama, Mast also backed dialogue between US and Chinese leaders while calling for attention to Tibet and Uyghur rights.

MENAFN30092026007385015968ID1111742385