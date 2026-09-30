MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Benara Entertainment and Más Alto Producciones are thrilled to announce that Latin GRAMMYLifetime Achievement Award winner Manuel Mijares will perform live at Houston's Arena Theatre on Saturday, October 10, 2026, as part of his "Festejando sus 40 Años de Carrera Tour."The concert, titled "Manuel Mijares Live in Houston," marks a major milestone celebrating four decades of the iconic singer's career. Taking place at the historic Arena Theatre (7326 SW Freeway), the show features Mijares' signature 360° stage setup, offering fans an immersive, up-close concert experience."We're beyond excited to bring our show to Arena Theatre and connect with our fans in Houston," said Manuel Mijares. "It's going to be an incredible night filled with music, energy, and unforgettable moments. We can't wait to see everyone there!"Tickets are on sale now through the Arena Theatre Box Office, online at and Ticketmaster, or by phone at 713-772-5900.A defining force in Latin pop and romantic balladry since 1981, Mijares has sold over 20 million records worldwide and released 31 studio albums. Known for his powerful vocals and timeless catalogue, his career spans 40 years of chart-topping hits and international acclaim. Additional details are available at .Media Contact:

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Manuel Mijares to Perform Live at Houston Arena Theatre News Provided By Vaquero Advertising September 30, 2026, 23:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Music Industry



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