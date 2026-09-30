National Van Lines Agent Road Haugs Moving & Storage Connects Charlotte To Cross-Country Relocations

As a National Van Lines agent, family-owned Road Haugs Moving & Storage gives Charlotte households and businesses a licensed route to interstate moves.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Road Haugs Moving & Storage, a family-owned Charlotte moving company with more than 40 years in the industry, operates as an agent of National Van Lines, giving Charlotte households and businesses access to a nationwide interstate network backed by a local crew they can meet before moving day. The arrangement matters to anyone comparing local movers in Charlotte NC for a move that crosses state lines, because it pairs a national carrier's reach with an operator based in the region.Cross-country moves involve more moving parts than a local job. Shipments are billed by weight and distance, travel under federal Department of Transportation rules, and often require coordinated pickup and delivery windows across multiple states. As a National Van Lines agent, Road Haugs handles the origin-side work directly, including the survey, the estimate, the packing, and the load, while the van line network carries the shipment to its destination. Customers deal with a local team that knows the neighborhood and the truck access, not a call center in another state.Road Haugs is a second-generation company founded by James F. Haug, the original Road Haug, and it has served the Charlotte area for more than four decades. Its trained crews handle residential relocations, corporate and office moves, senior moving, specialty items, packing, and secure climate-controlled storage. That storage capacity is often the piece that makes an interstate move work, since closing dates on two homes in two states rarely line up. Belongings can be held short term or long term while the household bridges the gap.Every move starts with a free, no-obligation in-home survey. A moving surveyor reviews the home, determines whether the move is local, intrastate, or interstate, and explains how it will be billed. Estimates are issued in writing. A binding estimate sets a fixed price for the agreed services and inventory. A non-binding estimate gives an approximate cost that can change if items or services are added. Local moves under 35 miles are billed hourly, while intrastate moves over 35 miles and all interstate moves are billed on weight and distance. Customers also choose between Full Value Protection and Basic Value Protection for their shipment.The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has reported a rise in complaints tied to rogue movers, which makes credential checks worth the time. In North Carolina, intrastate movers must hold a certificate from the North Carolina Utilities Commission, and interstate carriers fall under federal DOT authority. Road Haugs has been a Better Business Bureau accredited business since 2015 with an A+ rating, and Great Guys Moving has listed the company among its Top 10 Movers in Charlotte, NC across multiple years. The company is also recognized as the Preferred Premier Piano Mover for Steinway & Sons Charlotte.Charlotte continues to draw and send relocations across the country, from corporate transfers to families following work. Customers are encouraged to contact a moving company Charlotte NC residents can verify roughly six to two weeks before their date, which allows time for the survey, the written estimate, and confirmation of the move window. Reaching out months ahead often leads to revised plans and repeat estimates, while last-minute calls can run into limited availability. Piano moves are the exception, handled by a specialized team available multiple times a week.About Road Haugs Moving & StorageRoad Haugs Moving & Storage is a family-owned, second-generation moving and storage company rooted in Charlotte, North Carolina, with more than 40 years of experience serving families, military personnel, corporations, and small businesses. As a National Van Lines agent, the company handles local, long distance, commercial, and specialty moves.

Brandi Burton

Road Haugs Moving & Storage

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

National Van Lines Agent Road Haugs Moving & Storage Connects Charlotte to Cross-Country Relocations News Provided By Rotate Digital September 30, 2026, 23:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.