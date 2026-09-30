Emirates Suspends Flydubai Codeshare Flights To Tel Aviv After Altercation Incident

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Emirates has suspended its codeshare operations with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv with immediate effect, until further notice, the airline announced on Wednesday.

Passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin, Emirates said in a statement. Customers already en route to Tel Aviv will be accommodated and given "all possible support" to complete their journeys, the Dubai-based flagship carrier said.

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The decision comes after a flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv was diverted to Saudi Arabia on Wednesday after an altercation occurred in the flight deck. The incident resulted in injuries to some members of the aircraft crew, who were taken to a hospital in Saudi Arabia for medical care, according to the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority.

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Flight FZ1073, operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport on September 30, made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport after what the GCAA described as a“security incident”.

In a statement, flydubai said“an altercation occurred in the flight deck” of the aircraft.

Emirates said affected customers had been advised to contact their travel agent or the Emirates contact centre, or visit emirates for the latest updates. Customers have been asked to check that their contact details are correct under the Manage Your Booking section of its website so they can receive updates on their itineraries.

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