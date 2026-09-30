Internet Society Launches Global Online Trust And Safety Hub As Part Of Its Safer Internet Initiative

WASHINGTON, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Internet Societ today launched the Online Trust and Safety Hub, a free global resource center in multiple languages, offering practical tools to help people stay safer and more confident online.

The Hub is a key part of the Internet Society's Safer Internet Initiative, which works to equip people and communities with the knowledge and resources they need to navigate online risks, while advancing the wider responsibility of governments, industry, platforms, and civil society to make the Internet safer and more trustworthy.

Online scams increasingly exploit familiar human emotions-including trust, urgency, fear, hope and loneliness-and anyone can be targeted, regardless of their age, background or technical knowledge. Staying safe should not require specialist expertise.

“Scammers do not target just one type of person-they target the qualities that make us human. Online scams are becoming more sophisticated, but the guidance people need should not be complicated. The Online Trust & Safety Hub brings practical, trustworthy resources together in one place, helping people recognize risks and make more informed decisions. It is an important part of our wider work to make the Internet safer and more trustworthy for everyone.” – Dr. Joseph Lorenzo Hall, Distinguished Technologist at the Internet Society.

Available free of charge, the Hub brings together anti-scam guidance, educational videos, online courses, downloadable materials, curated resources, and Google's Be Scam Ready game.

The Hub is designed for individual Internet users and Internet Society's global community (such as our chapters and trainers) as well as other community organizations and trusted networks. Its development has been informed by research and insights from communities, including those working with women-led organizations, displaced populations, Indigenous communities, and people who are newly connected to the Internet.

While practical knowledge can help people recognize and respond to online risks, the Internet Society emphasizes that online safety is not solely an individual responsibility. Platforms, industry, governments, and civil society must also act to create a safer online environment.

The Hub and its anti-scam resources have been developed by the Internet Society, with input from our broad community and support from Google.org, helping create practical online safety resources available to people and communities around the world.

Users can explore the Online Trust & Safety Hub at onlinesafety.internetsociety.org.

About the Internet Society

Founded in 1992 by Internet pioneers, the Internet Society is a global non-profit organization working to ensure the Internet is for everyone. Through its community of members, special interest groups, and 130+ chapters worldwide, the organization defends and promotes Internet policies, standards, and protocols that keep the Internet open, globally connected, and secure. For more information, users can visit internetsociety.org.

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