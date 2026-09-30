[Crypto News Today] Apeing's Crypto Presale Sold Almost 500M Tokens At $0.0006 With $112K Raised, While ETH Holds At $2,672

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apeing's crypto presale Stage 6 is LIVE now at $0.0006, with the next stage set at $0.00065. That staged pricing puts timing at the heart of the Apeing story, giving participants access to the token at a predefined early-stage price before the next scheduled increase. For traders exploring emerging crypto projects, the current stage provides a clear entry point while highlighting how presale pricing can evolve as a project progresses.



Against this early-stage backdrop, Ethereum continues to command attention across the broader crypto market. ETH is trading around $2,672.08, with daily trading volume of approximately $14.69 billion, keeping traders focused on price momentum, liquidity and the latest Ethereum developments. The contrast is clear: Ethereum represents an established blockchain asset with deep market participation, while Apeing offers an earlier-stage presale proposition where entry timing remains central to the story. Apeing Crypto Presale: Stage 6 Keeps the Momentum Going Apeing is currently in Stage 6, Fearless FOMO, with $APEING priced at $0.0006. The LIVE presale has already surpassed 481 million tokens sold, while total funds raised have crossed $111,000. The project has also reached 442+ holders, adding to the growing activity around the current stage.



The presale is structured across 33 stages, with each stage carrying its own allocation and pricing structure. The next stage moves to $0.00065, while the stated listing price is $0.01. Apeing has allocated 40% of its 16.75 billion total supply to the memecoin presale, and unsold tokens from completed stages are stated to be burned when a stage closes. The project is also highlighting a potential 1,500% ROI based on its projected listing price. Ape Wars Brings Competition to the Community Ape Wars gives the Apeing community an interactive way to participate beyond simply holding $APEING. Built around competition and the project's degen culture, the feature adds a gaming-inspired element to the wider Apeing ecosystem. The competitive format works alongside the Ape Referral League, giving the community additional ways to stay involved. Together, these mechanics make participation a central part of Apeing's identity, connecting the token with an active community-driven experience. Apeing Staking Adds More Utility for $APEING Apeing's staking system introduces four APY tiers: 10%, 25%, 50%, and 85%. These tiers give participants different staking levels while making rewards an important part of the project's broader ecosystem. Staking represents 30% of Apeing's total token allocation, highlighting its role within the project. Combined with the Ethereum ERC-20 foundation, the staking system gives $APEING another layer of utility beyond its LIVE presale. What Different Apeing Entry Sizes Could Represent At the current $0.0006 stage price, different purchase amounts translate into different quantities of $APEING. Based on the stated $0.01 listing price, the figures below show the corresponding theoretical value if that listing price were reached.

Investment Approx. $APEING Tokens Value at $0.01 $250 416,667 $4,166.67 $750 1,250,000 $12,500 $2,500 4,166,667 $41,666.67 $7,500 12,500,000 $125,000

How to Buy Apeing Presale

Getting into the Apeing crypto presale follows a straightforward flow.



Connect your wallet: Use a regular Ethereum wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Smart and passkey wallets are not supported.

Pick your payment method: Supported crypto and Visa/Mastercard payments are available. Card purchases still require an Ethereum wallet connection.

Choose your amount: Enter either the amount you want to spend or the amount of $APEING you want to purchase.

Complete the purchase: Review the payment details, selected currency, and connected wallet, then select Buy Now and confirm the transaction or card payment. Activate referrals: Purchases of $25 or more activate a personal referral code, adding another layer to Apeing's community mechanics.



$APEING purchased through the presale is permanently linked to the wallet used for the purchase. Seed phrases and private keys should never be shared.

Ethereum News: ETH Gains as Trading Activity Stays High

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $2,672.08, marking a 0.22% gain over the past 24 hours. During the same period, ETH recorded a low of $2,655.56 and a high of $2,746.01, while its market capitalization reached approximately $326.24 billion.

Trading activity has also remained notable, with Ethereum recording $14.69 billion in 24-hour volume, up 3.67%. That volume represents roughly 4.47% of Ethereum's market capitalization, highlighting the level of activity surrounding the asset.

Ethereum has approximately 122.09 million coins in both circulation and total supply, with no maximum supply cap. Despite the latest daily gain, ETH remains 46.02% below its all-time high of $4,953.73, recorded on August 25, 2025, putting the current Ethereum price movement in broader perspective.







Conclusion: Ethereum or Apeing? Two Different Crypto Narratives

Ethereum remains a major part of crypto news today, with its latest trading data showing continued market activity around ETH. Its role as an ERC-20 ecosystem also provides the infrastructure on which tokens such as $APEING can operate.

Apeing is taking a different route in the crypto presale market. Its presale is already LIVE, with Stage 6 underway and a defined allocation available to participants. Built around Ape Wars, staking, referral mechanics, and a fixed 16.75 billion token supply, Apeing brings a distinctly degen-driven approach, combining community participation with an Ethereum-based foundation.

Stage 6 Is Live At $0.0006. Secure Your Apeing Entry Before The Next Price Hike.







For More Information:

Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website

Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channe

Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)

FAQs About Crypto Presale

What is the latest Ethereum price?

Ethereum is currently trading at $2,672.08, with the supplied 24-hour range running from $2,655.56 to $2,746.01.

What is Ethereum's current trading volume?

Ethereum's 24-hour trading volume is $14.69 billion, representing a 3.67% increase based on the supplied market data.

What is Ethereum's price compared with its all-time high?

Ethereum is currently 46.02% below its August 25, 2025 all-time high of $4,953.73.

What stage is Apeing currently in?

Apeing's LIVE crypto presale is currently in Stage 6, Fearless FOMO, with $APEING priced at $0.0006 and the next stage priced at $0.00065.

What staking rewards does Apeing offer?

Apeing features four stated staking APY tiers: 10%, 25%, 50%, and 85%, giving the community multiple staking levels to choose from.

Contact details:

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