[Crypto News Today] Apeing's Crypto Presale Sold Almost 500M Tokens At $0.0006 With $112K Raised, While ETH Holds At $2,672
|Investment
|Approx. $APEING Tokens
|Value at $0.01
|$250
|416,667
|$4,166.67
|$750
|1,250,000
|$12,500
|$2,500
|4,166,667
|$41,666.67
|$7,500
|12,500,000
|$125,000
How to Buy Apeing Presale
Getting into the Apeing crypto presale follows a straightforward flow.
- Connect your wallet: Use a regular Ethereum wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet. Smart and passkey wallets are not supported. Pick your payment method: Supported crypto and Visa/Mastercard payments are available. Card purchases still require an Ethereum wallet connection. Choose your amount: Enter either the amount you want to spend or the amount of $APEING you want to purchase. Complete the purchase: Review the payment details, selected currency, and connected wallet, then select Buy Now and confirm the transaction or card payment. Activate referrals: Purchases of $25 or more activate a personal referral code, adding another layer to Apeing's community mechanics.
$APEING purchased through the presale is permanently linked to the wallet used for the purchase. Seed phrases and private keys should never be shared.
Ethereum News: ETH Gains as Trading Activity Stays High
Ethereum (ETH) is trading at $2,672.08, marking a 0.22% gain over the past 24 hours. During the same period, ETH recorded a low of $2,655.56 and a high of $2,746.01, while its market capitalization reached approximately $326.24 billion.
Trading activity has also remained notable, with Ethereum recording $14.69 billion in 24-hour volume, up 3.67%. That volume represents roughly 4.47% of Ethereum's market capitalization, highlighting the level of activity surrounding the asset.
Ethereum has approximately 122.09 million coins in both circulation and total supply, with no maximum supply cap. Despite the latest daily gain, ETH remains 46.02% below its all-time high of $4,953.73, recorded on August 25, 2025, putting the current Ethereum price movement in broader perspective.
Conclusion: Ethereum or Apeing? Two Different Crypto Narratives
Ethereum remains a major part of crypto news today, with its latest trading data showing continued market activity around ETH. Its role as an ERC-20 ecosystem also provides the infrastructure on which tokens such as $APEING can operate.
Apeing is taking a different route in the crypto presale market. Its presale is already LIVE, with Stage 6 underway and a defined allocation available to participants. Built around Ape Wars, staking, referral mechanics, and a fixed 16.75 billion token supply, Apeing brings a distinctly degen-driven approach, combining community participation with an Ethereum-based foundation.
Stage 6 Is Live At $0.0006. Secure Your Apeing Entry Before The Next Price Hike.
For More Information:
Website: Visit the Official Apeing Website
Telegram: Join the Apeing Telegram Channe
Twitter: Follow Apeing ON X (Formerly Twitter)
FAQs About Crypto Presale
What is the latest Ethereum price?
Ethereum is currently trading at $2,672.08, with the supplied 24-hour range running from $2,655.56 to $2,746.01.
What is Ethereum's current trading volume?
Ethereum's 24-hour trading volume is $14.69 billion, representing a 3.67% increase based on the supplied market data.
What is Ethereum's price compared with its all-time high?
Ethereum is currently 46.02% below its August 25, 2025 all-time high of $4,953.73.
What stage is Apeing currently in?
Apeing's LIVE crypto presale is currently in Stage 6, Fearless FOMO, with $APEING priced at $0.0006 and the next stage priced at $0.00065.
What staking rewards does Apeing offer?
Apeing features four stated staking APY tiers: 10%, 25%, 50%, and 85%, giving the community multiple staking levels to choose from.
Contact details:
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