St louis Movers

Arch Moving tops moveBuddha's 2026 St. Louis rankings, also earning best-in-city marks for specialty items like pianos, antiques, and art, plus labor-only help.

ST LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Arch Moving, a locally owned moving company serving the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area, has been ranked the top mover in St Louis MO by moveBuddha in its 2026 review of the city's moving companies. The independent rating platform placed Arch Moving first among 13 St. Louis providers it analyzed, with rankings drawn from thousands of verified customer reviews, BBB ratings, and proximity to the city. For households comparing local movers in St. Louis MO, the ranking offers a third-party reference point rather than a marketing claim.moveBuddha evaluated St. Louis movers across service range, review history, and accreditation, then named Arch Moving best overall for the city with a 4.58 out of 5 rating. The platform also named Arch Moving the top choice in two specific categories: specialty item moving, covering pianos, antiques, and art, and labor-only or DIY assist work for customers who rent their own truck and need trained help with loading and unloading. Arch Moving holds an A+ BBB rating and has been in business since 2004, giving it 22 years of continuous operation in a market where many competitors turn over quickly.The 2026 placement continues a pattern. Great Guys Moving, which scores movers on an 11-point system, listed Arch Moving among its Top 10 Movers in St. Louis for 2024 after ranking the company #1 in St. Louis for 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023. Recent customer reviews on the company's own site repeatedly cite crew communication, careful wrapping of furniture, and efficient work on moving day, including moves involving multiple flights of stairs.Arch Moving was founded and is operated by lifelong St. Louisans, and the company points to local ownership as a direct cost advantage for customers. Because it is not a franchise, it pays no franchise fees, and those savings are reflected in pricing. Crews know the metro's neighborhoods, building access, and traffic patterns, which reduces delays on move day.Arch Moving handles local moves, long distance moves, and same-day moves, with services that include packing and unpacking, furniture assembly and wrapping, loading and unloading, residential and commercial relocations, senior moving, junk removal, labor-only help, packing supplies, and piano moving. Specialty work extends to pool tables, safes, antiques, and art. Free home estimates are available, and the company publishes transparent hourly rates with no hidden fees or surprise charges. Labor-only help generally runs $75 to $100 per hour for a two-mover crew, while local move costs vary with size, complexity, and distance.Arch Moving serves St. Louis City and County along with St. Ann, Clayton, Ladue, Webster Groves, Richmond Heights, Maplewood, O'Fallon, St. Charles, Florissant, Chesterfield, Wentzville, St. Peters, Wildwood, Oakville, University City, Ballwin, and Maryland Heights. The company operates throughout Missouri and in five Illinois counties on the Metro East side: Madison, St. Clair, Clinton, Jersey, and Monroe.Customers comparing any moving company St Louis MO offers are encouraged to request a written estimate, confirm the hourly rate and any truck charge before booking, and review third-party rating profiles rather than relying on a single source. Arch Moving provides free, no-pressure home estimates so customers can see the full cost structure before committing to a date.About Arch MovingArch Moving is a locally owned and operated moving company based in St. Ann, Missouri, serving the Greater St. Louis metropolitan area since 2004. The company provides residential and commercial moving, packing, specialty item transport, labor-only help, and junk removal across Missouri and the Metro East.

Hayden Mattingly

Arch Moving

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moveBuddha Ranks Arch Moving the #1 Moving Company in St Louis, MO for 2026 News Provided By Rotate Digital September 30, 2026, 23:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Social Media, Technology



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