Piyush Goyal, Polish Minister Talk Trade, India-EU FTA At G20 Meet

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Wednesday (local time) held bilateral discussions with Poland's Minister of Finance and Economy Andrzej Domański and Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bilateral Talks with Poland

Highlighting his bilateral engagement with his Polish counterpart, Goyal stated that discussions centred on enhancing trade volumes and leveraging the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA). In a post on X, Goyal said, "Held a productive meeting with Mr. Andrzej Domański, Minister of Finance and Economy of Poland, on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting. Discussed new avenues to further strengthen trade & investment ties, and how the India-EU FTA can create new opportunities for businesses and deepen economic cooperation between India & Poland." Held a productive meeting with Mr. Andrzej Domański, Minister of Finance and Economy of Poland, on the sidelines of the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting. Discussed new avenues to further strengthen trade & investment ties, and how the India-EU FTA can create new opportunities for... twitter/gAujCXdltQ - Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 30, 2026

Following their discussions, Goyal and Domański also exchanged gifts, reaffirming the growing commercial and diplomatic partnership between New Delhi and Warsaw.

Engagements with Brazil and US

The Union Commerce Minister also met Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mauro Vieira on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Milwaukee to explore avenues for advancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation under the broader India-Brazil strategic partnership. Goyal is also expected to hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines.

The G20 meeting and his bilateral meeting with Domański and Vieira come in the backdrop of the ongoing talks for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and the US, which Goyal had earlier described as“done and dusted,” saying it could move forward once India secures appropriate competitive advantages in the US market relative to regional competitors.

Goyal's Week-Long US Visit

Goyal began a week-long official visit scheduled from September 29 to October 5. Consul General of India in Chicago, M Anand Prakash, received the minister upon his arrival.

The official engagements aimed to pursue sustained economic cooperation across critical sectors by partnering with varied stakeholders, according to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry. Goyal's itinerary includes meetings with leaders of American industry, investors, and the startup community across Milwaukee, Chicago, and New York.

Trade ministers from the world's biggest economies have gathered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for a G20 meeting. The US holds the 2026 G20 presidency, and the US Trade Representative's office says the meetings will showcase the Trump administration's agenda. (ANI)

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