Acute Pain Market Expected To Transform With Next-Generation Therapies And Strong Growth Through 2036 Delveinsight Vertex Pharma, Heron Therapeutics, Neumentum, Cali Biosciences

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Acute Pain Companies in the market include - Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Neumentum, Cali Biosciences, PainReform, and others.

(Albany, New York) - September 30, 2026: DelveInsight's report, “Acute Pain Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Acute Pain landscape. The report delivers detailed insights into the disease, including historical and projected epidemiology, helping stakeholders understand the prevalence, incidence, and patient demographics across key regions.

Additionally, it examines Acute Pain market dynamics, offering a thorough assessment of current and emerging market trends, treatment patterns, and therapeutic developments. The analysis spans major markets, including the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, equipping decision-makers with actionable intelligence for strategic planning, investment, and research initiatives.

To Know in detail about the Acute Pain market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Acute Pain Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Acute Pain Market Report:



The Acute Pain market is anticipated to increase from approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2025 to around USD 15.5 billion by 2036, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

In September 2026, A Phase IV postoperative pain study evaluating a suzetrigine-based multimodal regimen versus an opioid-based regimen in patients undergoing ACL reconstruction was scheduled to start in September 2026. The study plans to enroll approximately 140 participants and assess opioid consumption while maintaining postoperative pain control.

In July 2026, A Phase IV study of suzetrigine evaluating its role in a multimodal regimen following total knee arthroplasty began in July 2026. The study plans to enroll approximately 75 participants and assess postoperative pain, opioid consumption, sleep quality and patient satisfaction.

In May 2026, Viatris announced FDA acceptance of its NDA for fast-acting meloxicam (MR-107A-02) for moderate-to-severe acute pain on May 18, 2026. The FDA assigned a PDUFA goal date of December 27, 2026.

In April 2026, A clinical study evaluating suzetrigine for postoperative pain following non-mastectomy breast surgery began in April 2026 at UC San Diego. The study is investigating suzetrigine in combination with a single-injection paravertebral nerve block.

In February 2026, Cidara Therapeutics announced MK-1406 (CD388) is currently being evaluated in the Phase III ANCHOR study (NCT07159763).

In January 2026, Merck announced The company has successfully completed a cash tender offer, conducted via its subsidiary, for the acquisition of all outstanding common shares of Cidara Therapeutics.

In March 2026, Cocrystalpharma announced The company plan to continue development of oral CC-42344 as a treatment for pandemic and seasonal Acute pain with an additional Phase IIa study.

In February 2026, The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has adopted a positive opinion recommending the granting of a marketing authorisation for mCombriax, a vaccine developed by Moderna, for the prevention of influenza disease.

In April 2025, Roche announced that New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) has published a detailed analysis of the phase III CENTERSTONE trial of Xofluza showing a reduction in the transmission of influenza viruses.

The total number of incident cases of acute pain in the 7MM were around 181,208,000 in 2025.

The total incident cases of acute pain in the US were around 87,410,000 in 2025. These cases are anticipated to increase in the upcoming years.

In 2025, approximately 13% of the incident cases of acute pain were reported in Germany.

In 2025, type-specific incident cases of acute pain in the 7MM comprised 89,907,500; 44,622,400; and 139,849,200 cases for postoperative pain, trauma pain, and acute medical illness, respectively.

In 2025, there were ~20%; ~15% and ~10% cases for mild, moderate and severe, respectively, in Japan out of 7MM.

In Germany in 2025, approximately 20% of acute pain cases were classified as mild, 15% as moderate, and around 10% as severe out of 7MM.

Key Acute Pain Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Neumentum, Cali Biosciences, PainReform, and others.

Key Acute Pain Therapies: JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam), NTM-001, CPL-01, PRF-110, and others

The Acute Pain market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Pain pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Pain market dynamics.

In 2023, type-specific incident cases of Acute Pain in the United States were distributed as approximately 60% for trauma-related pain and 40% for other causes.

In the United States, severity-specific incident cases of Acute Pain were highest for moderate pain, totaling approximately 25 million cases in 2023. In the seven major markets, moderate to severe cases accounted for approximately 60% of the total diagnosed cases in 2023.

Acute Pain Overview

Acute Pain is the immediate pain experienced by patients following a surgical procedure, typically lasting from a few hours to several days. It results from tissue injury, inflammation, and nerve stimulation caused during surgery. The intensity and duration of pain can vary depending on the type of surgery, patient health, and individual pain tolerance.

Get a Free sample for the Acute Pain Market Forecast, Size & Share Analysis Report:

Acute Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Pain market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Acute Pain

Total Incident Cases of Acute Pain by Type

Severity Specific Incident Cases of Acute Pain Total Treated CasesIn of Acute Pain

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Acute Pain epidemiology trends @ Acute Pain Epidemiology Forecast

Acute Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Pain market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Pain market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Pain Therapies and Key Companies



JOURNAVX (suzetrigine): Vertex Pharmaceuticals

ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam): Heron Therapeutics

NTM-001: Neumentum

CPL-01: Cali Biosciences PRF-110: PainReform

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Acute Pain market share @ Acute Pain Treatment Landscape

Acute Pain Market Drivers



Rising Number of Surgical Procedures: Increasing volumes of orthopedic, cardiovascular, cosmetic, and general surgeries are driving demand for effective acute pain management therapies.

Growing Incidence of Trauma and Injury Cases: Higher rates of road accidents, sports injuries, fractures, and emergency room visits are contributing to the need for rapid pain relief solutions.

Advancements in Non-Opioid Pain Management: Development of novel non-opioid analgesics and multimodal pain management approaches is expanding treatment options and improving patient outcomes. Increasing Focus on Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) Programs: Hospitals are adopting ERAS protocols that emphasize effective postoperative pain control and reduced hospital stays.

Acute Pain Market Barriers



Concerns Regarding Opioid Abuse and Dependence: Strict regulations and concerns over addiction risks associated with opioid analgesics may limit their utilization.

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Regulatory agencies require extensive safety and efficacy data, increasing development timelines and costs for new pain therapies.

Side Effects Associated with Pain Medications: Adverse effects such as nausea, gastrointestinal complications, respiratory depression, and sedation can impact treatment adoption. Availability of Generic Alternatives: The widespread presence of low-cost generic pain medications creates pricing pressure for branded products.

Scope of the Acute Pain Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Acute Pain Companies: Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Heron Therapeutics, Neumentum, Cali Biosciences, PainReform, and others

Key Acute Pain Therapies: JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), ZYNRELEF (bupivacaine and meloxicam), NTM-001, CPL-01, PRF-110, and others

Acute Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Pain current marketed and Acute Pain emerging therapies

Acute Pain Market Dynamics: Acute Pain market drivers and Acute Pain market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Acute Pain Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Acute Pain companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Acute Pain Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Acute Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Pain

4. Acute Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Pain

9. Acute Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Pain Unmet Needs

11. Acute Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Pain Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Acute Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Pain Market Drivers

16. Acute Pain Market Barriers

17. Acute Pain Appendix

18. Acute Pain Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.