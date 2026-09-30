Gene And Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Growth Outlook 2036: Epidemiology, Pipeline Therapies, And Revenue Forecast Delveinsight Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Meiragtx, Voyager
(Albany, New York) - September 30, 2026: DelveInsight's “Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
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Some of the key facts of the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Report:
The Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).
In September 2026, The FDA approved Fayuvi (rebisufligene etisparvovec-hopf), the first approved gene therapy for pediatric MPS IIIA/Sanfilippo syndrome type A. The disease progressively damages the brain and nervous system, making this a major CNS gene-therapy regulatory milestone
In July 2026, VY1706-Voyager reported six-month preclinical data showing sustained tau reduction of up to 75% in key brain regions following a single IV dose in non-human primates. The company confirmed that FDA IND clearance had been received and that clinical dosing was expected in H2 2026.
In March 2026, Denali Therapeutics announced the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted accelerated approval for AVLAYAH (tividenofusp alfa-eknm), the first FDA-approved biologic specifically designed to cross the blood-brain barrier and reach the whole body, including the brain, for the treatment of neurologic manifestations of Hunter syndrome.
In March 2026, uniQure announced that the company received final meeting minutes from the US FDA regarding a Type A meeting held on January 30, 2026, to discuss AMT-130, an investigational gene therapy for Huntington's disease. uniQure intends to continue engaging with the FDA regarding Phase III development considerations and plans to request a Type B meeting in the second quarter of 2026 to further discuss potential study design approaches.
In December 2025, AskBi o announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) had granted the Pioneering Regenerative Medical Product designation (SAKIGAKE) for two of AskBio's investigational gene therapy programs: AB-1005, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
In December 2025, Bayer and its wholly owned, independently operated subsidiary BlueRock Therapeutics announced that the investigative cell therapy bemdaneprocel had received Pioneering Regenerative Medical Product designation (SAKIGAKE) from Japan's MHLW.
In August 2025, the FDA approved new safety labeling changes for SKYSONA due to the increased risk of hematologic malignancy.
According to DelveInsight analysis, in 2025, there were 1,290,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the US, and the cases are expected to increase at a CAGR of ~3%.
In 2025, the number of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) cases in the United States was ~30,000.
In the United States, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Huntington's disease was 25,000 in 2025, which is expected to increase during the forecast period, i.e., 2026–2036.
In 2025, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease in the 7MM was 17,000,000. Among the 7MM countries, the US accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Alzheimer's disease, contributing around 45%, while the UK reported the lowest number of cases in 2025.
Key Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Companies: In8bio Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Neuroplast, UniQure Biopharma, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Myrtelle Inc., Forge Biologics, Inc, Sio Gene Therapies, Lexeo Therapeutics, Partner Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Freeline Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., and others
Key Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Therapies: DRI cell therapy, NurOwn, VY-AADC02, ATA188, Neuro-Cells, AMT-130, AAV2-GDNF, rAAV-Olig001-ASPA, FBX-101, AAV9-GLB1, LX2006, Sargramostim, Entrectinib, ACTUS-101, Capmatinib, FLT201, PBKR03, BDTX-4933, and others
The Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market dynamics.
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Overview
Gene and cell therapies targeting CNS disorders represent advanced treatment approaches aimed at addressing diseases that affect the brain and spinal cord. These therapies leverage genetic engineering and cellular techniques to modify or replace malfunctioning cells and genes, aiming to restore normal function or halt disease progression.
To Know in detail about the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Forecast
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders
Prevalent Cases of Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders
Download the report to understand which factors are driving Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders epidemiology trends @ Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Epidemiology Forecast
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Therapies and Key Companies
Tividenofusp alfa-eknm (AVLAYAH): Denali Therapeutics
Atidarsagene autotemcel (LENMELDY/ LIBMELDY): Kyowa Kirin
Eladocagene exuparvovec-tneq (KEBILIDI/ UPSTAZA): PTC Therapeutics
Elivaldogene autotemcel (SKYSONA): Genetix Biotherapeutics
Bemdaneprocel (BRT-DA01): BlueRock Therapeutics (Bayer subsidiary)
AB-1005: Bayer and AskBio
DRI cell therapy: In8bio Inc.
NurOwn: Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics
VY-AADC02: Neurocrine Biosciences/Voyager Therapeutics
ATA188: Atara Biotherapeutics
Neuro-Cells: Neuroplast
AMT-130: UniQure Biopharma
AAV2-GDNF: Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc./Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc.
rAAV-Olig001-ASPA: Myrtelle Inc.
FBX-101: Forge Biologics, Inc
AAV9-GLB1: Sio Gene Therapies
LX2006: Lexeo Therapeutics
Sargramostim: Partner Therapeutics, Inc.
Entrectinib: Hoffmann-La Roche
ACTUS-101: Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc.
Capmatinib: Novartis
FLT201: Freeline Therapeutics
PBKR03: Passage Bio, Inc.
BDTX-4933: Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.
Discover more about therapies set to grab major Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market share @ Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Treatment Market
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Drivers
Rising prevalence of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is driving demand for advanced therapeutic solutions.
Growing advancements in gene editing technologies, viral vectors, and stem cell therapies are accelerating innovation in CNS-targeted treatments.
Increasing investments from biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and government organizations are supporting research and clinical development activities.
Strong progress in precision medicine and personalized therapeutics is improving the development of targeted treatments for rare and genetic CNS disorders.
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Barriers
High development and manufacturing costs associated with gene and cell therapies remain a significant market challenge.
Complexities related to safe and effective delivery across the blood-brain barrier may limit therapeutic success.
Limited long-term safety and efficacy data for emerging therapies can create regulatory and commercialization hurdles.
Risk of immune reactions, off-target effects, and neurological complications may impact patient safety and clinical adoption.
Scope of the Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Report
Study Period: 2022–2036
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Companies: In8bio Inc., Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Neurocrine Biosciences, Voyager Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, Neuroplast, UniQure Biopharma, Asklepios Biopharmaceutical, Inc., Brain Neurotherapy Bio, Inc., Myrtelle Inc., Forge Biologics, Inc, Sio Gene Therapies, Lexeo Therapeutics, Partner Therapeutics, Inc., Hoffmann-La Roche, Novartis, Freeline Therapeutics, Passage Bio, Inc., Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., and others
Key Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Therapies: DRI cell therapy, NurOwn, VY-AADC02, ATA188, Neuro-Cells, AMT-130, AAV2-GDNF, rAAV-Olig001-ASPA, FBX-101, AAV9-GLB1, LX2006, Sargramostim, Entrectinib, ACTUS-101, Capmatinib, FLT201, PBKR03, BDTX-4933, and others
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Therapeutic Assessment: Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders current marketed and Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders emerging therapies
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Dynamics: Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market drivers and Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement
To know more about Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Treatment Landscape
Table of Contents
1. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Report Introduction
2. Executive Summary for Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders
3. SWOT analysis of Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders
4. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance
5. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Overview at a Glance
6. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Disease Background and Overview
7. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Epidemiology and Patient Population
8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders
9. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Current Treatment and Medical Practices
10. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Unmet Needs
11. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Emerging Therapies
12. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Outlook
13. Country-Wise Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Analysis (2022–2036)
14. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies
15. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Drivers
16. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Market Barriers
17. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Appendix
18. Gene and Cell Therapies Targeting CNS Disorders Report Methodology
19. DelveInsight Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
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