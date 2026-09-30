Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Poised For Sustained Growth Amid Advancements In Treatment And Clinical Innovation By 2036 Delveinsight Orphagen Pharma, Corcept Therapeutics, Cytovation, Merck

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Companies in the market include - Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, Cytovation, Merck, Enterome/Bristol-Myers Squibb, UNICANCER, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, and others.

(Albany, New York) - September 30, 2026: DelveInsight's report “Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036,” provides a comprehensive analysis of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma landscape. The report delivers detailed insights into the disease, including historical and projected epidemiology, helping stakeholders understand the prevalence, incidence, and patient demographics across key regions.

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

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Some of the key facts of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report:



The Adrenocortical Carcinoma market size was valued at approximately USD 23 million in 2025 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 15% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2036.

In April 2025, Cytovation ASA, a clinical-stage oncology company developing its first-in-class bifunctional peptide CY-101, announced it has secured NOK 62 million (USD 6 million), primarily from existing investors and led by Sandwater, to support the Phase II development of CY-101 in adrenocortical carcinoma toward initial clinical readouts.

In early development, investigational agents such as CY-101, DS-9051b/DS-9051, and OR-449 reflect a range of therapeutic approaches in ACC and may potentially impact the market landscape if successfully developed.

In the 7MM, the distribution of ACC cases across stages reveals that Stage IV has the highest cases at ~35%, followed by Stage II, Stage III, and Stage I at lowest; ~10%. The predominance of Stage IV ACC cases in the 7MM may stem from delayed diagnosis, aggressive disease behavior, and limited screening methods, highlighting the urgent need for improved detection strategies.

The incidence of ACC is observed to be higher in females (~60%) compared to males, indicating a notable gender disparity in disease occurrence.

The United States accounted for the highest incident cases of ACC, representing approximately 30% of total cases in the 7MM in 2025.

The incidence of ACC increases with age, with the highest proportion observed in individuals aged >60 years, followed closely by those aged 40–60 years.

Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Companies: Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, Cytovation, Merck, Enterome/Bristol-Myers Squibb, UNICANCER, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapies: OR-449, Relacorilant, CY-101, Pembrolizumab, EO2401 + Nivolumab, Dostarlimab, [111In]-FPI-1547 Injection, and others The Adrenocortical Carcinoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Adrenocortical Carcinoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Adrenocortical Carcinoma market dynamics.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Overview

Adrenocortical Carcinoma is a rare and aggressive cancer originating in the cortex (outer layer) of the adrenal glands, which are located above the kidneys and produce hormones like cortisol, aldosterone, and androgens. ACC can cause hormone overproduction, leading to symptoms such as weight gain, high blood pressure, excessive hair growth, or changes in metabolism. The disease is often diagnosed at an advanced stage due to nonspecific symptoms. Treatment typically involves surgery, and in some cases, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or hormone-blocking medications to manage tumor growth and hormone-related effects.

To Know in detail about the Adrenocortical Carcinoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Forecast

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Adrenocortical Carcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Stage-specific Incident Cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Gender-specific Incident Cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma Age-specific Incident Cases of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Adrenocortical Carcinoma epidemiology trends @ Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology Forecast

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Adrenocortical Carcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Adrenocortical Carcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapies and Key Companies



Mitotane (LYSODREN): ESTEVE

CY-101/Getacatetide: Cytovation

DS9051b/DS-9051: Daiichi Sankyo

OR-449: Orphagen Pharmaceuticals

Relacorilant: Corcept Therapeutics

CY-101: Cytovation

Pembrolizumab: Merck

EO2401 + Nivolumab: Enterome/Bristol-Myers Squibb

Dostarlimab: UNICANCER [111In]-FPI-1547 Injection: Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Adrenocortical Carcinoma market share @ Adrenocortical Carcinoma Treatment Landscape

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Drivers



Rising Incidence of Adrenocortical Carcinoma: Although rare, increasing diagnosis rates due to advanced imaging and awareness contribute to market growth.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies: Development of molecularly targeted agents, such as IGF-1R inhibitors and tyrosine kinase inhibitors, improves treatment outcomes.

Growth in Immunotherapy Research: Exploration of checkpoint inhibitors and other immunotherapies offers new treatment avenues.

Expansion of Precision Medicine: Genomic profiling enables personalized treatment strategies for better efficacy. Increasing Clinical Trials and R&D Investments: Pharma and biotech companies are actively researching novel therapies for Adrenocortical Carcinoma.

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Barriers



Rarity of the Disease: Low patient population limits large-scale clinical studies and commercial interest.

Poor Prognosis and Aggressive Nature: Short survival rates reduce long-term treatment adoption.

Limited Effective Treatment Options: Existing therapies often have low efficacy and high toxicity.

High Treatment Costs: Advanced therapies, including targeted agents and immunotherapies, are expensive. Regulatory and Reimbursement Challenges: Stringent approval processes and limited insurance coverage can hinder market growth.

Scope of the Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Companies: Orphagen Pharmaceuticals, Corcept Therapeutics, Cytovation, Merck, Enterome/Bristol-Myers Squibb, UNICANCER, Fusion Pharmaceuticals, and others

Key Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapies: OR-449, Relacorilant, CY-101, Pembrolizumab, EO2401 + Nivolumab, Dostarlimab, [111In]-FPI-1547 Injection, and others

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Adrenocortical Carcinoma current marketed and Adrenocortical Carcinoma emerging therapies

Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Dynamics: Adrenocortical Carcinoma market drivers and Adrenocortical Carcinoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Adrenocortical Carcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Adrenocortical Carcinoma companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Adrenocortical Carcinoma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Adrenocortical Carcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

4. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Adrenocortical Carcinoma

9. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Drivers

16. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Market Barriers

17. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Appendix

18. Adrenocortical Carcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

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It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.