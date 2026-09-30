Diabetic Neuropathy Market Analysis 2036: Industry Trends, Market Size, And Emerging Therapeutic Developments Delveinsight Averitas Pharma, Vertex Pharma, Lexicon Pharma, Polarityte, Blue Blood Bi

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Diabetic Neuropathy Companies in the market include - Grünenthal (Averitas Pharma), Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, PolarityTE, Blue Blood Biotech Corp, and others.

(Albany, New York) - September 30, 2026: DelveInsight's “Diabetic Neuropathy Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diabetic Neuropathy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diabetic Neuropathy market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Diabetic Neuropathy market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Diabetic Neuropathy Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Diabetic Neuropathy Market Report:



The Diabetic Neuropathy market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2022-2036).

In September 2026, A multicenter randomized clinical trial involving 91 adults with treatment-resistant painful diabetic neuropathy reported significant improvements in pain and sensory function with high-frequency spinal cord stimulation. Among participants receiving temporary stimulation, 79.4% achieved ≥50% reduction in lower-limb pain versus 4% with conventional medical management.

In July 2026, A new Phase III randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of suzetrigine in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy was updated in July. The study is recruiting approximately 734 participants and is evaluating efficacy, safety and tolerability.

In June 2026, Vertex's Phase III study evaluating suzetrigine versus pregabalin and placebo in painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy was updated in June. The study is designed to evaluate efficacy, safety and tolerability and has an estimated enrollment of 1,100 participants.

In March 2026, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Lexicon Pharmaceuticals were identified among key companies actively developing innovative therapies for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy. The update emphasized growing industry focus on sodium channel modulators, neuroprotective agents, and disease-modifying approaches to improve long-term neuropathic pain management.

In January 2026, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals completed its End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the US FDA for pilavapadin in Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathic Pain, with no objections to Phase III, which will involve two 12-week placebo-controlled studies of a 10 mg dose, with a change in average daily pain score as the primary endpoint.

In November 2025, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals revealed that discussions for potential partnerships were actively underway, signaling progress in both regulatory planning and strategic collaborations for its pipeline programs.

In January 2025, the US FDA approved JOURNAVX (suzetrigine), developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals, an oral, non-opioid NaV1.8 inhibitor for moderate-to-severe acute pain, demonstrating effective, well-tolerated, and non-addictive pain management.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, the US accounts for the highest prevalent cases in 2025 and is expected to increase at a significant CAGR by 2036.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), more than 43 million adults in the United States are affected by diabetes, highlighting the substantial national disease burden and associated risk of long-term complications.

According to secondary sources, diabetic neuropathy, a common complication of diabetes, affects more than 30% of individuals with the disease, as reported by the Survey Research Group of the Japan Physicians Association.

The observed female predominance and earlier onset of Diabetic Neuropathy highlight the importance of gender-specific screening, early diagnosis, and timely intervention to prevent disease progression and long-term complications.

According to secondary sources, approximately 32% of individuals with diabetes in Italy were reported to have diabetic neuropathy, highlighting a substantial burden of neurological complications.

Key Diabetic Neuropathy Companies: Grünenthal (Averitas Pharma), Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, PolarityTE, Blue Blood Biotech Corp, and others.

Key Diabetic Neuropathy Therapies: Capsaicin (QUTENZA), Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX), Pilavapadin (LX9211), SkinTE, BB-101, and others

The Diabetic Neuropathy epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Diabetic Neuropathy affects females more as compared to males The Diabetic Neuropathy market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diabetic Neuropathy pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diabetic Neuropathy market dynamics.

Diabetic Neuropathy Overview

Diabetic neuropathy is a common complication of diabetes caused by prolonged high blood glucose levels that damage nerves, particularly those in the feet and legs. It can cause symptoms such as numbness, tingling, burning pain, sensitivity to touch, and muscle weakness. In some cases, it may also affect the nerves controlling digestion, blood pressure, heart rate, and other bodily functions.

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Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diabetic Neuropathy market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetes Mellitus

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy

Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy Total Treated Cases of Diabetic Neuropathy

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Diabetic Neuropathy epidemiology trends @ Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology Forecast

Diabetic Neuropathy Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diabetic Neuropathy market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diabetic Neuropathy market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diabetic Neuropathy Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diabetic Neuropathy Therapies and Key Companies



Capsaicin (QUTENZA): Grünenthal (Averitas Pharma)

Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX): Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Pilavapadin (LX9211): Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Suzetrigine: Vertex Pharmaceuticals

SkinTE: PolarityTE BB-101: Blue Blood Biotech Corp.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Diabetic Neuropathy market share @ Diabetic Neuropathy Treatment Market

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Drivers



Rising prevalence of diabetes: The growing global diabetic population is increasing the number of patients at risk of developing diabetic neuropathy, supporting demand for effective diagnosis and treatment options.

Increasing awareness and early diagnosis: Greater awareness of diabetes-related complications and improvements in screening are encouraging earlier identification and management of diabetic neuropathy.

Growing demand for advanced therapies: The development of novel drugs, neuromodulation approaches, and targeted pain-management therapies is expanding treatment options for patients with diabetic neuropathy.

Increasing healthcare expenditure: Higher spending on diabetes management and chronic pain treatment, particularly in developed markets, is supporting the adoption of neuropathy diagnostics and therapeutics. Growing research and clinical development: Increased investment in understanding disease mechanisms and developing disease-modifying treatments is expected to create new opportunities in the diabetic neuropathy market.

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Barriers



Limited disease-modifying treatments: Most currently available therapies primarily focus on managing symptoms such as neuropathic pain rather than reversing or preventing nerve damage.

Treatment-related side effects: Common therapies can cause adverse effects such as dizziness, sedation, gastrointestinal issues, or weight changes, which may affect treatment adherence.

High treatment costs: Advanced therapies, diagnostic procedures, and long-term disease management can impose significant financial burdens on patients and healthcare systems.

Underdiagnosis and delayed diagnosis: Mild or early-stage neuropathy may remain undetected because symptoms can be subtle or attributed to other conditions, limiting timely treatment. Complex disease management: The need for long-term glycemic control alongside pain management and monitoring of complications can make diabetic neuropathy difficult to manage effectively.

Scope of the Diabetic Neuropathy Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Diabetic Neuropathy Companies: Grünenthal (Averitas Pharma), Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, PolarityTE, Blue Blood Biotech Corp, and others

Key Diabetic Neuropathy Therapies: Capsaicin (QUTENZA), Suzetrigine (JOURNAVX), Pilavapadin (LX9211), SkinTE, BB-101, and others

Diabetic Neuropathy Therapeutic Assessment: Diabetic Neuropathy current marketed and Diabetic Neuropathy emerging therapies

Diabetic Neuropathy Market Dynamics: Diabetic Neuropathy market drivers and Diabetic Neuropathy market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Diabetic Neuropathy Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diabetic Neuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Diabetic Neuropathy companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Diabetic Neuropathy Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Neuropathy Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diabetic Neuropathy

3. SWOT analysis of Diabetic Neuropathy

4. Diabetic Neuropathy Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diabetic Neuropathy Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diabetic Neuropathy Disease Background and Overview

7. Diabetic Neuropathy Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diabetic Neuropathy

9. Diabetic Neuropathy Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diabetic Neuropathy Unmet Needs

11. Diabetic Neuropathy Emerging Therapies

12. Diabetic Neuropathy Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diabetic Neuropathy Market Analysis (2022–2036)

14. Diabetic Neuropathy Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diabetic Neuropathy Market Drivers

16. Diabetic Neuropathy Market Barriers

17. Diabetic Neuropathy Appendix

18. Diabetic Neuropathy Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.