Vascular Dementia Market To Expand Rapidly With Advancing Pipeline And Increasing Treatment Adoption By 2034 Delveinsight Pfizer, Gilead Sciences, Viiv Healthcare

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Vascular Dementia Companies in the market include - Charsire Biotechnology Corp, ProNeurogen Therapeutics, Resverlogix, Cyclerion Therapeutics, CSPC-NBP Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Materia Medica Holding, Eisai Co., Ltd., Shineway Pharma, Merz Pharma, Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH, Zhejiang Otsuka Pharma, Janssen, LP, GE Healthcare, and others

(Albany, New York) - September 30, 2026: DelveInsight's “Vascular Dementia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2036′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Vascular Dementia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Vascular Dementia market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Vascular Dementia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Vascular Dementia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Vascular Dementia Market Report:



The Vascular Dementia market size was valued approximately USD 2,399 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In September 2026, PNA5, an investigational Mas receptor agonist targeting neuroinflammation and impaired cerebral blood flow, moved toward first-in-human development. An NIH/NIA award beginning September 1 supports a Phase Ia safety and tolerability study in VCID/ADRD; the program reports FDA IND clearance.

In August 2026, LACI-Cog-1, a Phase II feasibility study of cilostazol and isosorbide mononitrate, was reported as open for patients with vascular cognitive impairment. The study is investigating whether these vascular-targeted medicines can address cognitive impairment associated with cerebral small-vessel disease.

In May 2026, Recent studies indicate that a blood-based biological aging biomarker test may aid in forecasting an individual's future risk of developing dementia, with particularly notable links to the onset of vascular dementia. These findings underscore the potential value of earlier risk assessment and timely intervention strategies. Additionally, the Alzheimer's research field has reported promising advancements in diranersen (BIIB080), an investigational tau-targeting therapy, highlighting continued progress and growing momentum in the development of innovative treatments for dementia and related neurodegenerative disorders.

In April 2026, The FDA broadened the indication of Auvelity to include the treatment of agitation associated with dementia related to Alzheimer's disease, making it the first approved therapy in this setting that is not classified as an antipsychotic. Although Auvelity is not specifically indicated for vascular dementia, this regulatory milestone reflects continued advancements in the management of dementia-related symptoms and the broader dementia treatment landscape.

In March 2026, Data presented at ACC.26 showed that indicators of arterial stiffness obtained from standard blood pressure measurements may serve as useful tools for identifying individuals at higher risk of developing dementia, including vascular dementia. The findings emphasize the increasing importance of vascular biomarkers in facilitating earlier diagnosis, risk stratification, and preventive intervention strategies for cognitive decline.

In January 2026, A large-scale genetic study found that obesity during midlife is associated with a substantially higher risk of developing vascular dementia, with hypertension emerging as a key contributing factor in this relationship. These results underscore the critical role of managing cardiovascular risk factors, particularly blood pressure, in reducing the likelihood of vascular dementia and supporting long-term brain health.

In March 2025, Hemostemix Inc. ('Hemostemix' or 'HEM') (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0), a company specializing in autologous angiogenic stem cell therapies, showcased its ACP-01 treatment for vascular dementia to Wall Street. Having already treated 498 patients for various cardiovascular conditions, the company highlighted ACP-01's unique ability to stimulate angiogenesis, increase neurotrophic factor expression in the brain, and activate specific chemokines.“These mechanisms strongly indicate ACP-01's potential as an effective therapy for vascular dementia,” said Dr. Fraser Henderson, Neurosurgeon and Chief Medical Officer of Hemostemix Inc.

In September 2024, Vesper Bio shared results from a Phase I trial of VES001, a potential disease-modifying therapy for frontotemporal dementia (FTD) aimed specifically at patients with progranulin gene mutations (GRN). The company administered the first dose to a participant in the trial last December. The study, which included 78 healthy volunteers, was conducted to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamic target engagement of VES001.

The market size across the 7MM is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4%, driven by heightened disease awareness, improved diagnostics, and the introduction of new therapies.

In 2023, the U.S. held the largest market for Vascular Dementia among the 7MM, valued at around USD 1,384 million, and it is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4%.

Among European countries, Germany reported the largest market size for Vascular Dementia at approximately USD 136 million in 2023, while Spain had the smallest market size at around USD 74 million.

The estimated market size for Vascular Dementia in Japan was approximately USD 480 million in 2023, representing 20% of the total market across the 7MM.

In 2023, the total number of prevalent dementia cases in the 7MM was approximately 22 million.

In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of vascular dementia in the United States was approximately 1 million.

In 2023, the United States had the highest diagnosed prevalent population of vascular dementia, making up about 40% of the total in the 7MM. In comparison, the EU4 and the UK represented approximately 32%, while Japan accounted for around 28% of the overall population share.

In 2023, Germany had the highest number of prevalent dementia cases among the EU4 countries, with 1,843 thousand cases, followed by Italy with 1,365 thousand cases. Conversely, Spain reported the lowest number of cases, totaling 934 thousand.

In 2023, it was estimated that Japan had approximately 320 thousand diagnosed prevalent cases of vascular dementia, primarily in the 81–90 years age group.

DelveInsight estimates indicate that there were about 3 million diagnosed prevalent cases of dementia in Japan in 2023.

Key Vascular Dementia Companies: Charsire Biotechnology Corp, ProNeurogen Therapeutics, Resverlogix, Cyclerion Therapeutics, CSPC-NBP Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Materia Medica Holding, Eisai Co., Ltd., Shineway Pharma, Merz Pharma, Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH, Zhejiang Otsuka Pharma, Janssen, LP, GE Healthcare, and others

Key Vascular Dementia Therapies: BAC, PNA1, Apabetalone, CY6463, Butylphthalide soft capsule, galantamine, Prospecta, donepezil hydrochloride (Aricept), SaiLuoTong capsule, Akatinol Memantine, Cerebrolysin, Cilostazol, risperidone, DatSCAN, and others

The Vascular Dementia epidemiology based on age-specific cases analyzed that Vascular Dementia (VaD) is highly prevalent in age group of 60 years and above, while below this age group the disease appears to be rare The Vascular Dementia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Vascular Dementia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Vascular Dementia market dynamics.

Vascular Dementia Overview:

Vascular Dementia is the second most common form of dementia after Alzheimer's disease and results from reduced blood flow to the brain, leading to cognitive impairment. It is often caused by strokes, small vessel disease, or other conditions that damage blood vessels and restrict oxygen and nutrient delivery to brain tissue.

Symptoms can include memory loss, difficulty with planning and decision-making, impaired judgment, slowed thinking, confusion, and changes in mood or behavior. The severity and progression of symptoms vary depending on the extent and location of vascular damage. Risk factors include hypertension, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, cardiovascular disease, and advanced age.

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Vascular Dementia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2022 to 2036. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Vascular Dementia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Vascular Dementia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the 7MM segmented into:



Dementia Prevalent Cases

Vascular Dementia Diagnosed Prevalent Cases Vascular Dementia Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Vascular Dementia epidemiology trends @ Vascular Dementia Epidemiology Forecast

Vascular Dementia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Vascular Dementia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Vascular Dementia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Vascular Dementia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Vascular Dementia Therapies and Key Companies



BAC: Charsire Biotechnology Corp

PNA1: ProNeurogen Therapeutics

Apabetalone: Resverlogix

CY6463: Cyclerion Therapeutics

Butylphthalide soft capsule: CSPC-NBP Pharma

galantamine: Johnson & Johnson

Prospecta: Materia Medica Holding

donepezil hydrochloride (Aricept): Eisai Co., Ltd.

SaiLuoTong capsule: Shineway Pharma

Akatinol Memantine: Merz Pharma

Cerebrolysin: Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH

Cilostazol: Zhejiang Otsuka Pharma

risperidone: Janssen, LP DatSCAN: GE Healthcare

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Vascular Dementia market share @ Vascular Dementia Treatment Market

Vascular Dementia Market Drivers



Rising global aging population, increasing the prevalence of vascular dementia and related cognitive disorders.

Growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases, stroke, hypertension, and diabetes, which are major risk factors for vascular dementia.

Improved diagnostic technologies, including advanced neuroimaging and cognitive assessment tools, enabling earlier and more accurate diagnosis.

Increasing awareness of dementia and cognitive health, leading to higher diagnosis and treatment rates. Expanding research and development efforts focused on disease-modifying therapies, neuroprotective agents, and combination treatment approaches.

Vascular Dementia Market Barriers



Lack of approved disease-modifying therapies, with current treatments primarily focused on symptom management and risk-factor control.

Complex disease pathology and diagnostic challenges, making clinical development and patient stratification difficult.

High failure rates in neurological drug development, discouraging investment and slowing therapeutic innovation.

Underdiagnosis and misdiagnosis, particularly in early-stage disease and in patients with mixed dementia conditions. Limited understanding of disease progression and biomarkers, hindering the development of targeted therapies.

Scope of the Vascular Dementia Market Report



Study Period: 2022–2036

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Vascular Dementia Companies: Charsire Biotechnology Corp, ProNeurogen Therapeutics, Resverlogix, Cyclerion Therapeutics, CSPC-NBP Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Materia Medica Holding, Eisai Co., Ltd., Shineway Pharma, Merz Pharma, Ever Neuro Pharma GmbH, Zhejiang Otsuka Pharma, Janssen, LP, GE Healthcare, and others

Key Vascular Dementia Therapies: BAC, PNA1, Apabetalone, CY6463, Butylphthalide soft capsule, galantamine, Prospecta, donepezil hydrochloride (Aricept), SaiLuoTong capsule, Akatinol Memantine, Cerebrolysin, Cilostazol, risperidone, DatSCAN, and others

Vascular Dementia Therapeutic Assessment: Vascular Dementia current marketed and Vascular Dementia emerging therapies

Vascular Dementia Market Dynamics: Vascular Dementia market drivers and Vascular Dementia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Vascular Dementia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Vascular Dementia Market Access and Reimbursement

To know more about Vascular Dementia companies working in the treatment market, visit @ Vascular Dementia Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. SWOT analysis

4. Vascular Dementia Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Vascular Dementia Market Overview at a Glance

6. Vascular Dementia Disease Background and Overview

7. Vascular Dementia Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Vascular Dementia

9. Vascular Dementia Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Unmet Needs

11. Vascular Dementia Emerging Therapies

12. Vascular Dementia Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Vascular Dementia Market Analysis (2018–2030)

14. Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Vascular Dementia Market drivers

16. Vascular Dementia Market barriers

17. Appendix

18. Vascular Dementia Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.