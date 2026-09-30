Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Is Projected To Grow Significantly By 2036 Owing To Advancements In Radioligand And Targeted Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET) are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing incidence and improved diagnosis of GEP-NET, advancements in targeted and radioligand therapies, expanding clinical research and therapeutic pipelines, rising disease awareness, and favorable regulatory support for rare cancers.

(Albany, New York) - September 30, 2026: The market dynamics for Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NET) are witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing incidence and improved diagnosis of GEP-NET, advancements in targeted and radioligand therapies, expanding clinical research and therapeutic pipelines, rising disease awareness, and favorable regulatory support for rare cancers. Additionally, the development of innovative therapies such as ITM-11 (177Lu-edotreotide), CAM2029, RYZ101, and AlphaMedix, along with the continued adoption of LUTATHERA, is expected to further fuel the GEP-NET market through 2036.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of GEP-NET, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, clinical development, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market



The GEP-NET market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during 2026–2036.

The United States contributed the highest number of total incident NET cases, with approximately 31,000 cases in 2025.

GEP-NETs represent the most common NET subtype, accounting for approximately 50–70% of all neuroendocrine tumors.

GEP-NET incidence has increased over recent decades, partly due to improvements in disease detection and imaging practices.

A significant proportion of GEP-NETs express somatostatin receptors, supporting the use of somatostatin analogs and peptide receptor radionuclide therapies.

Surgery remains the only curative treatment and is generally considered first-line therapy for localized GEP-NET.

GEP-NETs can remain undiagnosed for 5–7 years after symptom onset because symptoms are often nonspecific.

The leading GEP-NET companies include Novartis, Pfizer, Exelixis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Camurus AB, Bristol Myers Squibb, RayzeBio, and others.

Key marketed and emerging therapies include LUTATHERA, SOMATULINE DEPOT, ZANOSAR, ITM-11, CAM2029, RYZ101, and others. AlphaMedix, being developed by Radiomedix and Orano Med, has received FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation and demonstrated a reported response rate of 62.5% in GEP-NET patients who had not previously undergone PRRT with LUTATHERA.

Keen to know more about the market? Request our sample page atGEP-NET Market Sample Request

Key Factors Driving the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market

Increasing Incidence and Improved Diagnosis: Rising recognition of GEP-NET and improvements in imaging, biochemical testing, and biomarker-based diagnosis are supporting identification of patients. However, nonspecific symptoms continue to contribute to substantial diagnostic delays.

Advancements in Targeted and Radioligand Therapies: The growing adoption of peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) and receptor-targeted approaches is expanding treatment options for patients with somatostatin receptor-positive tumors. LUTATHERA has demonstrated progression-free survival benefits and remains an important component of the treatment landscape.

Expanding Research and Clinical Pipeline: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are developing novel radioligand therapies, targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and combination regimens. Candidates such as ITM-11, CAM2029, and RYZ101 are expected to contribute to future treatment diversification.

Rising Awareness and Early Detection: Increasing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients, together with improved functional imaging such as Ga-68 DOTATATE PET/CT, is supporting more accurate disease detection, staging, and treatment selection.

Favorable Regulatory Support for Rare Cancers: Orphan-drug incentives, accelerated regulatory pathways, and supportive development programs are encouraging companies to invest in novel GEP-NET treatments, particularly radioligand and targeted therapies.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Competitive Landscape

Several GEP-NET drugs are currently marketed or under clinical development, including LUTATHERA (Novartis), SOMATULINE DEPOT (Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals), ZANOSAR (Pfizer), ITM-11 (ITM Isotope Technologies Munich), CAM2029 (Camurus AB), and RYZ101 (RayzeBio).

These candidates target different aspects of GEP-NET biology and treatment. LUTATHERA and ITM-11 are radioligand-based approaches targeting somatostatin receptor-expressing tumors, while CAM2029 is a long-acting subcutaneous octreotide formulation designed to provide sustained drug exposure. RYZ101 is an emerging targeted alpha-radiation therapy for somatostatin receptor-positive GEP-NET.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major GEP-NET market share @GEP-NET Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market



In 2026, Camurus AB is expected to present results from the Phase III SORENTO trial evaluating CAM2029 in GEP-NET.

In March 2025, the US FDA approved CABOMETYX (cabozantinib) for adult and pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic well-differentiated pancreatic and extra-pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors. In November 2025, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich announced that the US FDA had completed its filing review and accepted the New Drug Application for 177Lu-edotreotide (ITM-11) for GEP-NET. The FDA set a PDUFA goal date of August 28, 2026.

What is Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors?

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEP-NETs) are rare, heterogeneous tumors originating from neuroendocrine cells in the gastrointestinal tract and pancreas. They vary substantially in biological behavior, grade, location, hormone activity, and clinical presentation, resulting in individualized treatment requirements. GEP-NETs account for approximately 50–70% of all neuroendocrine tumors.

Diagnosis generally relies on a combination of biochemical testing and imaging. Depending on tumor location and functionality, biomarkers may include chromogranin A, pancreatic hormones, and serotonin metabolites such as 5-HIAA. CT and MRI are commonly used to localize primary tumors and evaluate metastatic disease, while functional imaging can provide additional information for somatostatin receptor-positive disease.

Despite advances in diagnostics, GEP-NETs may remain undiagnosed for 5–7 years after symptoms appear, as many symptoms are nonspecific.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation

The GEP-NET epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current GEP-NET patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The GEP-NET market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of NET

Total Incident Cases of GEP-NET

Grade-specific Incident Cases of GEP-NET

Functional Status-specific Incident Cases of GEP-NET

Stage-specific Incident Cases of GEP-NET

Somatostatin Receptor-positive Incident Cases of GEP-NET Total Treated Cases of GEP-NET

According to DelveInsight, the United States recorded approximately 31,000 total incident NET cases in 2025, representing the highest incident burden among the seven major markets. Secondary research cited by DelveInsight estimated the incidence of malignant GEP-NET in Europe at approximately 1.7 per 100,000 population per year during 2000–2007.

In Spain, the annual incidence was reported at approximately 6.47 cases per 100,000 population, with a nearly equal gender distribution of 51% men and 49% women. In the cited patient population, 73% of tumors were Grade 1, 22% Grade 2, and 5% Grade 3.

The pancreas was reported as the most common primary tumor site, accounting for approximately 52% of cases, followed by the jejunum–ileum at approximately 23%. Approximately 24% of patients presented with distant metastases at diagnosis, with the liver being the most common metastatic site.

Scope of the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: GEP-NET current marketed and emerging therapies, including radioligand therapies, somatostatin analogs, targeted therapies, and other emerging treatment approaches.

GEP-NET Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, treatment trends, market drivers and barriers, drug uptake, patient share, and future market outlook.

Key Companies: Novartis, Pfizer, Exelixis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, ITM Isotope Technologies Munich, Camurus AB, Bristol Myers Squibb, RayzeBio, and others.

Key Therapies: LUTATHERA, SOMATULINE DEPOT, ZANOSAR, ITM-11 (177Lu-edotreotide), CAM2029, RYZ101, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL views, market-access assessment, reimbursement, pricing analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

Unmet Needs: Diagnostic delays, treatment resistance and disease progression, resistance to standard therapies, and gaps in long-term disease management.

To know more about GEP-NET companies working in the treatment market, visit @GEP-NET Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

SWOT Analysis of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

GEP-NET Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

GEP-NET Market Overview at a Glance

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Background and Overview

GEP-NET Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of GEP-NET

GEP-NET Current Treatment and Medical Practices

GEP-NET Unmet Needs

GEP-NET Emerging Therapies

GEP-NET Market Outlook

Country-Wise GEP-NET Market Analysis (2022–2036)

GEP-NET Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

GEP-NET Market Drivers

GEP-NET Market Barriers

GEP-NET Appendix

GEP-NET Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

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