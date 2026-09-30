Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Is Projected To Grow Significantly By 2036 Owing To The Advancement Of Gene And Cell Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Epidermolysis Bullosa are witnessing significant transformation driven by the rising awareness and improved diagnosis of rare genetic disorders, advancements in gene, cell, and regenerative therapies, increasing R&D investments. Additionally, the availability of approved therapies such as VYJUVEK, and ZEVASKYN, along with emerging therapies such as D-Fi, ISN001, and RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells, is expected to further shape the Epidermolysis Bullosa market.

(Albany, New York) - September 30, 2026: The market dynamics for Epidermolysis Bullosa are witnessing significant transformation driven by the rising awareness and improved diagnosis of rare genetic disorders, advancements in gene, cell, and regenerative therapies, increasing R&D investments, and the emergence of disease-modifying treatment approaches. Additionally, the availability of approved therapies such as VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec), FILSUVEZ (oleogel-S10), and ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel), along with emerging therapies such as D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel), ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells, ISN001, and RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells, is expected to further shape the Epidermolysis Bullosa market through 2036.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Epidermolysis Bullosa, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, emerging therapies, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market



The 7MM Epidermolysis Bullosa market size was approximately USD 2,300 million in 2025 and is expected to increase during the forecast period 2026–2036.

The Epidermolysis Bullosa market is projected to grow at approximately 7% CAGR during 2026–2036.

The United States accounted for the largest Epidermolysis Bullosa market size, valued at approximately USD 1,800 million in 2025.

The total prevalent population of Epidermolysis Bullosa across the 7MM was approximately 47,500 cases in 2025.

Within the EU4 and the UK, the United Kingdom accounted for the highest number of Epidermolysis Bullosa cases, with approximately 5,100 cases in 2025.

Approximately 78% of Epidermolysis Bullosa cases in the 7MM occurred in individuals below 19 years of age in 2025.

Epidermolysis Bullosa affects males and females approximately equally.

Among the major subtypes, Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex (EBS) accounted for approximately 61%, Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB) for 34%, and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (JEB) for 5% of cases in the 7MM in 2025.

VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec), FILSUVEZ (oleogel-S10), and ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel) are important marketed/approved therapies in the current treatment landscape.

Leading Epidermolysis Bullosa companies include Krystal Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Japan Tissue Engineering, Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Biosciences, RHEACELL, Ishin Pharma, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, and others. Promising therapies in development include D-Fi (dabocemagene autoficel), ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells, ISN001, RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells, and other gene- and cell-based approaches.

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Key Factors Driving the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market

Rising Awareness and Improved Diagnosis: Growing awareness of Epidermolysis Bullosa among healthcare professionals and patients, together with advances in genetic testing and diagnostic technologies, is supporting earlier and more accurate identification of cases. Diagnostic approaches including skin biopsy, immunofluorescence mapping, transmission electron microscopy, and genetic testing can assist in confirming the diagnosis and classifying disease subtypes.

Advancements in Gene, Cell, and Regenerative Therapies: The development of innovative gene and cell-based treatments is transforming the Epidermolysis Bullosa treatment landscape. VYJUVEK represents a major advancement as a topical gene therapy targeting the underlying COL7A1 defect in dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa, while cell-based approaches are being investigated for wound healing and restoration of skin integrity.

Increasing R&D Investments in Rare Genetic Disorders: Increasing research and development activity, supported by regulatory incentives and growing interest in rare diseases, is contributing to a broader pipeline of targeted therapies. Candidates such as D-Fi, ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells, ISN001, and RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells are being investigated across different disease subtypes and mechanisms.

Growing Need for Disease-Modifying Treatments: Current Epidermolysis Bullosa management remains largely supportive and includes wound care, infection prevention, pain and itch management, nutritional support, and complication management. The persistent limitations of supportive care are creating demand for therapies capable of addressing the underlying genetic defects or promoting durable wound healing.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Competitive Landscape

Several Epidermolysis Bullosa therapies are currently marketed or under development, including VYJUVEK (Krystal Biotech), FILSUVEZ (Chiesi Farmaceutici), ZEVASKYN (Abeona Therapeutics), D-Fi (Castle Creek Biosciences), ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells (RHEACELL), ISN001 (Ishin Pharma), and RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells (Holostem Terapie Avanzate).

These candidates target diverse therapeutic mechanisms, including COL7A1 gene replacement, autologous gene-modified cell therapy, stem-cell-mediated wound healing, and epidermal regeneration. This shift from primarily supportive care toward mechanism-driven gene and cell therapies is expected to reshape the competitive landscape over the forecast period.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Epidermolysis Bullosa market share @Epidermolysis Bullosa Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market



In September 2025, Krystal Biotech announced that the US FDA approved a label update for VYJUVEK, expanding the eligible patient population to include patients with dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa from birth and providing greater flexibility regarding application and wound-dressing management.

In July 2025, Krystal Biotech announced that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare granted marketing authorization to VYJUVEK for the treatment of wounds in patients with DEB starting from birth. The therapy became the first genetic medicine approved in Japan for DEB.

In April 2025, Abeona Therapeutics announced that the US FDA approved ZEVASKYN (prademagene zamikeracel), the first and only autologous cell-based gene therapy for the treatment of wounds in adult and pediatric patients with recessive dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa. In December 2023, Chiesi Global Rare Diseases announced that the US FDA approved FILSUVEZ (birch triterpenes) for the treatment of partial-thickness wounds in patients aged 6 months and older with JEB and DEB.

What is Epidermolysis Bullosa?

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) is a group of rare inherited skin disorders characterized by extreme skin fragility and blister formation following minimal friction or trauma. The condition is caused by genetic mutations affecting proteins that maintain the structural integrity and attachment of different layers of the skin. Disease severity varies substantially depending on the subtype and underlying genetic abnormality.

Epidermolysis Bullosa is broadly classified into Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex (EBS), Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (JEB), Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (DEB), and Kindler syndrome. Severe disease can be associated with chronic wounds, pain, pruritus, infections, nutritional problems, scarring, hand deformities, and other systemic complications.

Diagnosis generally involves clinical assessment followed by specialized testing. Skin biopsy with immunofluorescence mapping, transmission electron microscopy, and genetic testing can help determine the level of skin separation, identify the underlying genetic mutation, and classify the disease subtype.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology Segmentation

The Epidermolysis Bullosa epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Epidermolysis Bullosa patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The Epidermolysis Bullosa market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Gender-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Age-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa Type-specific Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

According to DelveInsight, the total prevalent cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa across the 7MM were approximately 47,500 in 2025. The disease affects males and females approximately equally, while children and young adults represent a substantial proportion of the affected population. Approximately 78% of cases occurred in individuals under 19 years of age in 2025.

Among the disease subtypes, EBS represented approximately 61% of cases, JEB 5%, and DEB 34% across the 7MM in 2025.

Scope of the Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Epidermolysis Bullosa current marketed and emerging therapies, including gene therapy, cell-based therapy, wound-healing therapies, and other disease-modifying approaches.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, treatment trends, market drivers and barriers, and the future outlook for emerging Epidermolysis Bullosa therapies.

Key Companies: Krystal Biotech, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Japan Tissue Engineering, Abeona Therapeutics, Castle Creek Biosciences, RHEACELL, Ishin Pharma, Holostem Terapie Avanzate, and others.

Key Therapies: VYJUVEK, FILSUVEZ, ZEVASKYN, D-Fi, ABCB5+ mesenchymal stem cells, ISN001, RV-LAMB3-transduced epidermal stem cells, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, market-access assessment, reimbursement, KOL insights, treatment preferences, and competitive landscape analysis.

Unmet Needs: Lack of approved therapies for several EB subtypes, delayed diagnosis, limited awareness among patients and families, substantial disease burden, deterioration in quality of life, and the need for effective disease-modifying therapies.

To know more about Epidermolysis Bullosa companies working in the treatment market, visit @Epidermolysis Bullosa Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary of Epidermolysis Bullosa

SWOT Analysis of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Epidermolysis Bullosa Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Overview at a Glance

Epidermolysis Bullosa Background and Overview

Epidermolysis Bullosa Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Epidermolysis Bullosa Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Epidermolysis Bullosa Unmet Needs

Epidermolysis Bullosa Emerging Therapies

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Outlook

Country-Wise Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Analysis (2022–2036)

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Drivers

Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Barriers

Epidermolysis Bullosa Appendix

Epidermolysis Bullosa Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

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