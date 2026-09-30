Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market Is Projected To Grow At A 26% CAGR By 2036 Owing To The Launch Of Targeted Complement Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) are witnessing significant transformation driven by the rising recognition of complement-mediated kidney diseases, improved diagnostic capabilities, the lack of established disease-specific therapies, and increasing focus on mechanism-based treatment approaches.

(Albany, New York) - September 30, 2026: The market dynamics for Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) are witnessing significant transformation driven by the rising recognition of complement-mediated kidney diseases, improved diagnostic capabilities, the lack of established disease-specific therapies, and increasing focus on mechanism-based treatment approaches. Additionally, the availability of EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) as a targeted complement therapy and the development of emerging therapies such as iptacopan (LNP023) and SGB-9768 are expected to further shape the IC-MPGN market through 2036.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2036.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of IC-MPGN, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, emerging therapies, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market



The 7MM IC-MPGN market size was approximately USD 30 million in 2025.

The IC-MPGN market is projected to grow at approximately 26% CAGR during 2026–2036.

Approximately 7,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IC-MPGN were estimated across the 7MM in 2025.

The United States accounted for the highest number of diagnosed prevalent IC-MPGN cases, with approximately 3,500 cases in 2025, followed by Japan.

The United States also accounted for the largest IC-MPGN market, valued at approximately USD 20 million in 2025.

Males represented more than 50% of the total IC-MPGN cases in the United States in 2025.

IC-MPGN is more prevalent among adults than pediatric patients; in the US, children accounted for approximately 10% of cases in 2025, while adults accounted for approximately 3,400 cases.

EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) became the first FDA-approved treatment for primary IC-MPGN in patients aged 12 years and older in 2025.

Leading IC-MPGN companies include Biogen/Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Novartis, and SanegeneBio. Promising IC-MPGN therapies include pegcetacoplan (EMPAVELI), iptacopan (LNP023), and SGB-9768.

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Key Factors Driving the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market

Rising Prevalence and Underlying Conditions: The burden of IC-MPGN is associated with underlying conditions including chronic infections such as hepatitis C, autoimmune diseases such as lupus nephritis, and monoclonal gammopathies, particularly in adults. These associated conditions contribute to the need for diagnosis and management of IC-MPGN.

Lack of Approved Disease-specific Therapies: Historically, treatment has largely relied on supportive and off-label approaches, including corticosteroids, immunosuppressive agents, RAAS inhibitors, and other measures to slow kidney damage. The absence of established disease-specific treatments created a substantial unmet need and encouraged the development of targeted complement therapies.

Improved Diagnostics: Improved diagnostic approaches and greater awareness among clinicians are supporting differentiation between IC-MPGN and related complement-mediated renal diseases such as C3 glomerulopathy. Diagnosis involves clinical evaluation, laboratory testing, immunofluorescence, histopathology, and kidney biopsy, which remains the gold standard for confirming the disease.

Increasing Focus on Complement-targeted Treatment: Evidence suggesting dysregulation and overactivation of the alternative complement pathway in a subset of IC-MPGN patients has encouraged development of therapies targeting complement components. The approval of pegcetacoplan and the clinical development of factor B and C3-targeted approaches are contributing to a shift toward mechanism-based treatment.

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Competitive Landscape

Several IC-MPGN drugs are currently marketed or under clinical development, including pegcetacoplan (EMPAVELI) from Biogen/Apellis Pharmaceuticals, iptacopan (LNP023) from Novartis, and SGB-9768 from SanegeneBio.

These candidates target different components of the complement system. Pegcetacoplan inhibits complement component C3, while iptacopan inhibits complement factor B and is designed to suppress activation of the alternative complement pathway. SGB-9768 is an RNA interference-based therapy designed to silence C3 mRNA in hepatocytes and reduce circulating C3 levels.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major IC-MPGN market share @IC-MPGN Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market



In March 2026, Biogen and Apellis Pharmaceuticals announced that they had entered into a definitive agreement under which Biogen agreed to acquire Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

In February 2026, SanegeneBio announced that SGB-9768 received Orphan Drug Designation from the US FDA for the treatment of IC-MPGN.

In July 2025, Apellis Pharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA approved EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) as the first treatment for primary IC-MPGN in patients aged 12 years and older to reduce proteinuria. The approval was based on six-month results from the Phase III VALIANT study.

In November 2025, SanegeneBio announced Phase I clinical results for SGB-9768 at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week 2025. In December 2025, Apellis Pharmaceuticals announced publication of positive Phase III VALIANT study results for EMPAVELI in The New England Journal of Medicine.

What is Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis?

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis (IC-MPGN) is a rare, chronic kidney disorder characterized by immune complex deposition and complement activation within the glomeruli. The disease can be primary or secondary to underlying conditions such as infections, autoimmune diseases, and malignancies.

Patients may present with proteinuria, hematuria, hypertension, and declining kidney function. If inadequately controlled, IC-MPGN can progress to chronic kidney disease and kidney failure. The disease can be challenging to distinguish from other complement-mediated kidney disorders, particularly C3 glomerulopathy.

Diagnosis incorporates clinical evaluation, laboratory testing, histopathology, and immunofluorescence. Kidney biopsy remains the gold standard, enabling assessment of mesangial proliferation, capillary wall thickening, immune complex deposits, and complement involvement.

Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Epidemiology Segmentation

The IC-MPGN epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current IC-MPGN patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The IC-MPGN market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022–2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:



Total Prevalent Cases of IC-MPGN

Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of IC-MPGN

Gender-specific Incident Cases of IC-MPGN Age-specific Incident Cases of IC-MPGN

According to DelveInsight's estimates, approximately 7,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of IC-MPGN were present across the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for approximately 3,500 diagnosed prevalent cases, representing the highest burden among the seven markets.

The disease is more prevalent in adults than in pediatric populations. In the United States, children accounted for approximately 10% of total IC-MPGN cases in 2025, while adults accounted for approximately 3,400 cases. Males represented more than 50% of total IC-MPGN cases in the US during the same year.

DelveInsight also notes that the minimal point prevalence of MPGN in the United Kingdom is approximately 1.3 per 100,000 people, while the estimated annual incidence of C3G globally ranges from 1 to 3 cases per million individuals.

Current Treatment Landscape

Treatment of IC-MPGN remains focused on controlling blood pressure, reducing proteinuria, managing edema and fluid overload, controlling cholesterol, and addressing underlying causes. Conventional management includes:



ACE inhibitors and ARBs to reduce blood pressure and protein loss.

Diuretics to manage fluid overload and edema.

Corticosteroids and immunosuppressive agents in selected patients to control immune-mediated glomerular injury. Statins and lipid-lowering therapies to manage cholesterol and support cardiovascular protection.

The treatment paradigm is now evolving toward complement-targeted approaches following the approval of pegcetacoplan for primary IC-MPGN.

Approved TherapyEMPAVELI (Pegcetacoplan) – Biogen/Apellis Pharmaceuticals

EMPAVELI (pegcetacoplan) is a targeted complement component 3 inhibitor designed to regulate excessive activation of the complement cascade. In July 2025, the US FDA approved EMPAVELI as the first treatment for primary IC-MPGN in patients aged 12 years and older to reduce proteinuria.

The Phase III VALIANT study evaluated patients aged 12 years and older, including individuals with native and post-transplant kidneys. According to the DelveInsight report, EMPAVELI demonstrated a 68% reduction in proteinuria, stabilization of kidney function, and substantial clearance of C3 deposits compared with placebo.

Emerging TherapiesIptacopan (LNP023) – Novartis

Iptacopan (LNP023) is an oral, first-in-class small-molecule inhibitor of complement factor B. It is being evaluated in the Phase III APPARENT study for idiopathic IC-MPGN. The therapy targets the alternative complement pathway and is being investigated as a potential treatment to delay disease progression and the need for dialysis.

According to Novartis' February 2026 investor presentation cited by DelveInsight, clinical trial data readout is anticipated in 2028.

SGB-9768 – SanegeneBio

SGB-9768 is an investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNA interference therapy designed to silence C3 mRNA in hepatocytes and thereby reduce complement activation. It is currently being evaluated in Phase II clinical studies for IC-MPGN.

In a Phase I clinical trial, a single subcutaneous administration produced dose-dependent and sustained reductions in serum C3 and inhibition of complement pathway activity, with a favorable safety and tolerability profile reported by the company.

Unmet Needs in Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis

Despite recent advances in targeted therapy, significant unmet needs remain in IC-MPGN management:

Limited approved therapies

Challenges in distinguishing IC-MPGN from C3G and identifying underlying causes

High risk of progression to kidney failure

Diagnostic delays

Limited disease-specific treatment options historically

Need for long-term disease control

Need for improved mechanism-based treatment strategies

The risk of kidney failure remains substantial, with DelveInsight noting that up to 30–35% of patients with C3G or idiopathic IC-MPGN may develop kidney failure within 10 years of diagnosis.

Scope of the Immune Complex Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: IC-MPGN current marketed and emerging therapies, including complement-targeted treatments.

IC-MPGN Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, market drivers, market barriers, treatment trends, and future market outlook.

Key Companies: Biogen/Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Novartis, SanegeneBio, and others.

Key Therapies: Pegcetacoplan (EMPAVELI), Iptacopan (LNP023), SGB-9768, and other emerging complement-targeted therapies.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL views, treatment preferences, market-access assessment, reimbursement, and competitive landscape analysis.

Unmet Needs: Limited approved therapies, diagnostic challenges, differentiation from C3G, high risk of kidney failure, diagnostic delays, and the need for targeted disease-modifying treatments.

To know more about IC-MPGN companies working in the treatment market, visit @IC-MPGN Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

IC-MPGN Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for IC-MPGN

Key Events in IC-MPGN

SWOT Analysis of IC-MPGN

IC-MPGN Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

IC-MPGN Market Overview at a Glance

IC-MPGN Background and Overview

IC-MPGN Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of IC-MPGN

IC-MPGN Current Treatment and Medical Practices

IC-MPGN Unmet Needs

IC-MPGN Emerging Therapies

IC-MPGN Market Outlook

Country-Wise IC-MPGN Market Analysis (2022–2036)

IC-MPGN Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

IC-MPGN Market Drivers

IC-MPGN Market Barriers

IC-MPGN Appendix

IC-MPGN Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

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