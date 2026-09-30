Low-Grade Glioma Market Is Projected To Grow By 2034 Owing To The Launch Of Novel Targeted Therapies Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) The market dynamics for Low-Grade Glioma (LGG) are witnessing continued evolution driven by the increasing disease awareness and diagnosis, advances in molecular profiling, growing adoption of targeted therapies for genetically defined tumors, and increasing research into novel treatment approaches for pediatric and adult low-grade gliomas.

(Albany, New York) - September 30, 2026: The market dynamics for Low-Grade Glioma (LGG) are witnessing continued evolution driven by the increasing disease awareness and diagnosis, advances in molecular profiling, growing adoption of targeted therapies for genetically defined tumors, and increasing research into novel treatment approaches for pediatric and adult low-grade gliomas. Additionally, the availability of targeted therapies such as OJEMDA (tovorafenib) and TAFINLAR + MEKINIST (dabrafenib + trametinib), along with emerging therapies such as vorasidenib, safusidenib (AB-218), mirdametinib, everolimus, pemigatinib, and GDC-0084, is expected to further shape the Low-Grade Glioma market.

DelveInsight, a leading market research firm, announces the release of its latest report,“DelveInsight's Low-Grade Glioma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2034.” This comprehensive report provides an in-depth understanding of Low-Grade Glioma, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, market trends, treatment scenarios, emerging therapies, and competitive dynamics across the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Low-Grade Glioma Market



The 7MM Low-Grade Glioma market size was approximately USD 990 million in 2023.

The total Low-Grade Glioma incident population in the 7MM exceeded 9,000 cases in 2023.

The United States accounted for the highest number of Low-Grade Glioma incidence cases, with more than 3,700 cases in 2023.

The total Low-Grade Glioma market size in the United States exceeded USD 550 million in 2023.

Among US cases, Grade 2 glioma accounted for a higher number of cases than Grade 1 glioma in 2023.

Among type-specific cases in the United States, diffuse astrocytoma accounted for the highest number of cases, followed by pilocytic astrocytoma.

Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of Low-Grade Glioma cases, followed by France, while Spain recorded the lowest number in 2023.

OJEMDA (tovorafenib) was approved by the US FDA in April 2024 for patients aged 6 months and older with relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma harboring a BRAF fusion, rearrangement, or BRAF V600 mutation.

TAFINLAR + MEKINIST (dabrafenib + trametinib) received accelerated FDA approval in June 2022 for adult and pediatric patients aged 6 years and older with unresectable or metastatic solid tumors harboring BRAF V600E mutations who have progressed following prior treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options.

Leading Low-Grade Glioma companies include Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, Nuvation Bio, Novartis, AnHeart Therapeutics, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Kazia Therapeutics, among others. Promising Low-Grade Glioma therapies include tovorafenib, vorasidenib, safusidenib (AB-218), mirdametinib, everolimus, pemigatinib, GDC-0084, and pembrolizumab + olaparib + temozolomide.

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Key Factors Driving the Low-Grade Glioma Market

Increasing Diagnosis and Molecular Characterization: Low-Grade Glioma diagnosis increasingly relies on imaging, histopathology, and molecular diagnostic methods. MRI remains the imaging modality of choice, while molecular characterization of alterations such as IDH1/IDH2 and BRAF mutations is increasingly important for disease classification and therapeutic decision-making.

Advancements in Targeted Therapies: The treatment landscape is shifting toward molecularly targeted therapies. The approval of tovorafenib for pediatric low-grade glioma harboring BRAF alterations represents an important development, while dabrafenib plus trametinib provides another targeted treatment option for BRAF V600E-mutated tumors.

Growing Focus on IDH-mutant Glioma: IDH mutations are among the most frequently observed molecular alterations in low-grade glioma, occurring in more than 70% of cases according to the report. This has encouraged development of IDH-targeted therapies such as vorasidenib and safusidenib.

Expanding Pediatric Treatment Pipeline: Pediatric low-grade glioma is an important area of therapeutic development. Tovorafenib has been approved for certain relapsed or refractory pediatric LGG, while other targeted approaches, including mirdametinib, are being investigated in children, adolescents, and young adults.

Growing Need for Treatments With Improved Long-term Outcomes: Low-grade gliomas can have prolonged disease courses, requiring careful balancing of treatment benefits against treatment-related complications. Surgery, radiation, chemotherapy, and lifelong radiographic surveillance remain important components of care, creating opportunities for targeted therapies that may delay disease progression while reducing treatment-related toxicity.

Low-Grade Glioma Competitive Landscape

Several Low-Grade Glioma drugs are currently marketed or under clinical development, including OJEMDA (tovorafenib) from Day One Biopharmaceuticals, TAFINLAR + MEKINIST from Novartis, vorasidenib from Servier, safusidenib (AB-218) from Nuvation Bio, mirdametinib from SpringWorks Therapeutics, everolimus from Novartis, pemigatinib from Incyte Corporation, and GDC-0084 from Kazia Therapeutics.

These candidates target diverse molecular pathways involved in LGG. Tovorafenib is a selective type II RAF inhibitor targeting RAS/MAPK signaling, dabrafenib + trametinib inhibits the MAPK pathway in BRAF V600E-mutated tumors, while vorasidenib and safusidenib target mutant IDH enzymes. Mirdametinib inhibits MEK1 and MEK2, providing another approach to MAPK pathway modulation.

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Low-Grade Glioma market share @Low-Grade Glioma Treatment Landscape

Recent Developments in the Low-Grade Glioma Market



In May 2026, Day One Biopharmaceuticals and Servier announced completion of patient enrollment in the pivotal Phase III FIREFLY-2/LOGGIC trial evaluating tovorafenib as frontline monotherapy for pediatric low-grade glioma.

In April 2024, Day One Biopharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA granted accelerated approval to OJEMDA (tovorafenib) for patients aged 6 months and older with relapsed or refractory pediatric low-grade glioma harboring a BRAF fusion, rearrangement, or BRAF V600 mutation.

In June 2022, Novartis announced that the US FDA granted accelerated approval to TAFINLAR + MEKINIST (dabrafenib + trametinib) for certain BRAF V600E-mutated unresectable or metastatic solid tumors in adult and pediatric patients aged 6 years and older who had progressed following prior treatment and had no satisfactory alternative treatment options. The US FDA also accepted and granted Priority Review to Servier's NDA for vorasidenib for IDH-mutant diffuse glioma, with a PDUFA action date of August 20, 2024, according to the report.

What is Low-Grade Glioma?

Low-Grade Gliomas (LGGs) are a diverse group of primary brain tumors that generally have a slower-growing course and longer-term survival compared with high-grade gliomas. They can occur in children and adults and include several histological and molecularly distinct tumor types.

Low-grade astrocytic tumors include diffuse astrocytoma, pilomyxoid astrocytoma, pleomorphic xanthoastrocytoma, subependymal giant cell astrocytoma, and pilocytic astrocytoma. IDH1 and IDH2 mutations are among the most frequently observed molecular alterations in LGG, while BRAF V600E mutations can occur in pilocytic astrocytoma and other pediatric low-grade gliomas.

Diagnosis generally involves MRI, CT, histopathology, and molecular testing. MRI is the preferred imaging modality and can help characterize tumor location and radiographic features, while molecular testing supports tumor classification and identification of actionable alterations.

Low-Grade Glioma Epidemiology Segmentation

The Low-Grade Glioma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Low-Grade Glioma patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. The Low-Grade Glioma market report provides epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034, segmented into:



Total Incident Cases of Low-Grade Glioma

Total Diagnosed Incident Cases of Low-Grade Glioma

Grade-specific Incident Cases of Low-Grade Glioma

Age-specific Cases of Low-Grade Glioma

Type-specific Cases of Low-Grade Glioma

Stage-specific Cases of Low-Grade Glioma

Molecular Alteration-specific Cases Enhancing and Non-enhancing Grade II Glioma Cases

According to DelveInsight, the total Low-Grade Glioma incident population across the 7MM exceeded 9,000 cases in 2023. The United States accounted for the largest share, with more than 3,700 cases in 2023.

Among US cases, Grade 2 gliomas outnumbered Grade 1 gliomas in 2023. Diffuse astrocytoma represented the largest type-specific population, followed by pilocytic astrocytoma.

Within the EU4 and the UK, Germany recorded the highest number of Low-Grade Glioma cases, followed by France, while Spain recorded the lowest number in 2023.

Scope of the Low-Grade Glioma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Low-Grade Glioma current marketed and emerging therapies, including targeted therapies, chemotherapy, radiation-based treatment, and molecularly targeted approaches.

Low-Grade Glioma Market Dynamics: Key market forecast assumptions, treatment trends, market drivers and barriers, drug uptake, patient share, and future market outlook.

Key Companies: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Servier, Nuvation Bio, Novartis, AnHeart Therapeutics, SpringWorks Therapeutics, Merck, Incyte Corporation, Kazia Therapeutics, and others.

Key Therapies: OJEMDA (tovorafenib), TAFINLAR + MEKINIST, vorasidenib, safusidenib (AB-218), mirdametinib, everolimus, pemigatinib, GDC-0084, pembrolizumab + olaparib + temozolomide, and others.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, conjoint analysis, KOL views, treatment preferences, market-access assessment, reimbursement, and competitive landscape analysis.

Unmet Needs: Treatment-related toxicity, the need for effective targeted therapies across molecular subtypes, management of recurrent/progressive disease, long-term disease surveillance, and the need for therapies capable of delaying progression while preserving quality of life.

To know more about Low-Grade Glioma companies working in the treatment market, visit @Low-Grade Glioma Clinical Trials and Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Contents

Low-Grade Glioma Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Low-Grade Glioma

SWOT Analysis of Low-Grade Glioma

Low-Grade Glioma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

Low-Grade Glioma Market Overview at a Glance

Low-Grade Glioma Background and Overview

Low-Grade Glioma Epidemiology and Patient Population

Country-Specific Patient Population of Low-Grade Glioma

Low-Grade Glioma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

Low-Grade Glioma Treatment Guidelines

Low-Grade Glioma Unmet Needs

Low-Grade Glioma Emerging Therapies

Low-Grade Glioma Market Outlook

Country-Wise Low-Grade Glioma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

Low-Grade Glioma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

Low-Grade Glioma Market Drivers

Low-Grade Glioma Market Barriers

Low-Grade Glioma Appendix

Low-Grade Glioma Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

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