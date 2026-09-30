Defining Products Around European Needs: JAC Motors' Response To The European Market

MENAFN - GetNews)In 2024, JAC Motors first introduced its“For Greener Cities, NOW!” brand proposition at IAA Transportation. Two years later, as the Chinese manufacturer returns to Hanover, its European footprint has entered a phase of tangible delivery.

For European logistics operators, JAC Motors is no longer an unfamiliar name. From a German dealer network to an Italian operating subsidiary, from French product certification to Spanish government orders, JAC Motors is answering the question of supplier reliability with a verifiable track record.

Product Logic: Defining Models by European Operational Scenarios

Europe is not a single market. Urban forms, road conditions, and logistics practices differ markedly from country to country - and so do policy environments. Low-emission zones continue to expand across Germany, France, and Spain; zero-emission zone pilots are advancing in more cities; and access standards, subsidy policies, and road-use rules for commercial vehicles vary by market. The four models JAC Motors is presenting at this year's show each address a distinct operational scenario and policy requirement.

The SUNRAY PRO, making its European debut, is built on a born-electric skateboard platform. The Turin design team's repeated refinements of cargo space and loading convenience during the styling phase directly address the daily loading scenarios European logistics drivers face. The 495mm load height and 270-degree rear door opening were designed from this starting point.

The N90 EV is a 9-tonne electric light truck designed for intercity logistics. Its 180km WLTP range covers mainstream intercity transport requirements, while 100kW DC fast charging allows drivers to recharge during rest breaks. GSR II-compliant safety systems and four driving modes balance safety and energy efficiency in complex intercity conditions.

The N42 EV is powered by a 77.28kWh CATL battery pack, with body dimensions optimised for Europe's compact city streets, a requirement that only becomes visible through on-the-ground experience of European roads.

The T9 PHEV delivers a 385kW plug-in hybrid powertrain and a combined range of nearly 1,000km, with 3,500kg towing capacity and 3.3kW external power output serving both commercial and personal use.

These models mark more than a brand's presence; they are the start of putting down roots, with products certified, delivered in selected markets, and backed by an after-sales system.

Operational Logic: From Design Input to Service Delivery

Behind the products' adaptation to European scenarios is the sustained input of the European team throughout the development process. JAC Motors' design centre in Turin has been operating since 2005 and was formally incorporated as an Italian subsidiary in December 2025. Over more than two decades, its functions expanded from styling to market and sales operations, covering warehousing, service and technical support, customer operations, and marketing - ultimately integrated into today's European operational hub.

In Germany, JAC Motors entered the market in October 2025 through RSA Deutschland, which handles imports and dealer network development. To date, 46 dealers have been signed, and the network continues to expand.

On financing, JAC Motors has partnered with Santander, CreditPlus, and others to offer leasing, operating lease, PCP/TCM, and flexible instalment options. On complete vehicle solutions, JAC Motors works with bodybuilder partners including Infore Environment to cover refrigerated transport, municipal sanitation, and rescue applications.

Deepening Its European Presence: Turning Green Logistics from Vision into Daily Reality

From product definition to service delivery, JAC Motors' path in Europe is now clear: define products by European operational scenarios, support development with a localised team, and safeguard operations through a dealer network and parts logistics system.

The four models cover scenarios from intercity logistics to urban delivery, from high-frequency loading to combined commercial and personal use. JAC Motors Italy integrates European design language with local operational capability into a single hub.

In Spain's medium-duty electric truck segment, JAC Motors holds the leading position with a 41% market share (Source: Spanish Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) registration data, Jan–Jun 2026). This market performance demonstrates that JAC Motors' products and service systems are gaining recognition among European customers.

When JAC Motors first appeared at IAA Transportation, Europe was still just a target market. Today, it is an operational region with a dealer network, a parts logistics system, and a delivery record. Behind this shift lie two years of shared growth between JAC Motors and the European market-from product certification to channel development, from first deliveries to after-sales system implementation. Every step has been guided by a single objective: to make the green city vision described by“For Greener Cities, NOW!” a daily reality that European cities can purchase, operate, and depend on.

What JAC Motors is doing goes beyond bringing products to Europe. Together with Europe, it is turning green logistics from a policy requirement into part of the daily operation of cities.

About JAC Motors

JAC Motors is a major Chinese automotive manufacturer specializing in a full range of commercial and passenger vehicles, as well as electric vehicle (EV) solutions.