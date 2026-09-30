Devsecops Market To Reach USD 29.52 Billion By 2031 As Regulatory Compliance, Cloud Adoption, And AI-Driven Security Support Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"DevSecOps Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the DevSecOps market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

[Hyderabad, India] - September 30, 2026

DevSecOps Market Overview

The DevSecOps market size is estimated at USD 10.88 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 29.52 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 22.10% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031. Rising regulatory requirements, the need for continuous application delivery, increasing adoption of cloud-native architectures, and growing security concerns around AI-generated code are supporting DevSecOps market growth across industries.

The DevSecOps industry is expanding as enterprises integrate security controls directly into software development and delivery pipelines. DevSecOps solutions combine application security testing, compliance automation, vulnerability management, software composition analysis, and security monitoring to help development and security teams identify and address risks earlier in the software lifecycle. This approach supports organizations that need to maintain software delivery speed while meeting increasingly demanding security and compliance requirements.

Demand is also being supported by the growing use of microservices, containers, serverless architectures, and cloud environments. Organizations are moving beyond periodic security assessments toward continuous security testing within CI/CD workflows. Small and medium enterprises are also adopting cloud-based DevSecOps tools as pay-as-you-go models and managed services reduce the need for large internal security teams.

DevSecOps Market Trends

Rising Security and Regulatory Requirements Support DevSecOps Adoption

Increasing regulatory requirements are encouraging organizations to embed security and compliance controls directly into software development workflows. Requirements associated with software supply-chain security, Software Bills of Materials (SBOMs), vulnerability management, and continuous controls monitoring are increasing the need for integrated security platforms. Organizations can use DevSecOps solutions to map technical controls to regulatory requirements while automating evidence collection and security checks. This shift is supporting DevSecOps market trends across regulated industries and public-sector environments.

Continuous Application Delivery Increases Demand for Automated Security

Modern development teams increasingly use continuous integration and continuous delivery pipelines to release applications and updates at a faster pace. Manual penetration testing and periodic security reviews cannot always keep pace with frequent code changes. DevSecOps platforms integrate static application security testing, dynamic application security testing, dependency scanning, container security, and policy enforcement into development workflows. Automated security gates can identify vulnerabilities before software reaches production, supporting DevSecOps market growth as organizations seek faster and more consistent security validation.

Cloud-Native Architectures Expand DevSecOps Requirements

The adoption of cloud-native applications, microservices, containers, and serverless environments is creating additional security requirements. Applications distributed across dynamic cloud environments require continuous monitoring of workloads, identities, configurations, secrets, and dependencies. DevSecOps solutions help organizations incorporate security checks into infrastructure and application deployment processes. Cloud-based security platforms can also scale with changing workloads, making them increasingly relevant to enterprises modernizing legacy applications and development environments.

AI-Generated Code Expands the Need for Security Automation

The growing use of generative AI tools in software development is creating new security considerations. AI-generated code can introduce vulnerabilities, insecure coding patterns, dependency risks, or other issues that may not be immediately identified during development. DevSecOps platforms are increasingly incorporating AI-based analysis to identify vulnerabilities, prioritize alerts, and recommend remediation steps. As development teams use AI assistants more extensively, security teams are also seeking greater visibility into code provenance and automated security validation, supporting the DevSecOps market forecast.

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DevSecOps Market Segmentation

By Offering: Solutions, Services

By Services: Professional Services, Managed Services

By Deployment Model: Cloud, On-Premise, Hybrid

By End-User Enterprise Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

By End-User Industry: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Retail and E-commerce, Others including Energy and Education

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

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DevSecOps Industry Key Players

The DevSecOps industry includes companies providing application security testing, cloud security, vulnerability management, software supply-chain security, compliance automation, and integrated development security platforms. Competition is influenced by security coverage, integration capabilities, developer experience, automation, cloud compatibility, vulnerability detection, and the ability to consolidate multiple security functions within unified platforms.

Key companies covered in the DevSecOps market include Checkmarx Ltd., Snyk Limited, Veracode, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., and GitLab Inc. Other companies covered in the report include Aqua Security Software Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Black Duck Software by Synopsys, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Contrast Security, Inc., Dynatrace, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., IBM Corporation, Imperva, Inc., Invicti Security Corp., JFrog Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Datadog, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, Inc., SonarSource SA, and Synopsys, Inc.

Conclusion

The DevSecOps market is expanding as organizations seek to integrate security into software development and deployment processes while maintaining faster release cycles. Increasing regulatory requirements, cloud-native application adoption, AI-generated code, and the growing complexity of software supply chains are creating demand for automated security solutions across industries.

The DevSecOps market forecast reflects continued opportunities across solutions and services, with cloud deployments, small and medium enterprises, and regulated industries creating additional demand. IT and Telecom remains an important application area, while BFSI, healthcare, manufacturing, government, retail, and other sectors are increasingly incorporating security controls into their development environments.

As organizations consolidate security toolchains and adopt AI-assisted development, DevSecOps providers are expected to focus on integrated platforms that combine application security testing, compliance management, vulnerability prioritization, cloud security, and automated remediation. Managed services and professional services can also support organizations that lack specialized internal security resources.

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