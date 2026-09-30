FUNMELON Plans Amazon Launch: Bringing The Power Of Hugs To The World Through“Hug Together”

MENAFN - GetNews)In the lead-up to Christmas 2026, FUNMELON will officially announce its launch on Amazon before Christmas, bringing both its“Two Pillows per Person for Science-Based Sleep Support” product philosophy and its“Hug Together” brand value proposition to consumers worldwide.

The little teddy bear had faded, become worn, and begun to pill, yet his daughter still refused to part with it. This small detail led Huang Jiantao, founder of FUNMELON, to realize that a child's attachment may go beyond the toy itself. It may also come from the reassuring sense of security built through years of companionship and nightly hugs. This tender insight from a father planted the first seed of FUNMELON.

From Observation to Action: 16 Months of Patient, Painstaking Work

Huang's concern as a father soon moved beyond an emotional response. He also noticed that sleep problems, in varying degrees, were common in modern life. Poor sleeping posture and emotional stress could both affect sleep quality. Could there be a pillow specifically designed to address sleep problems-one that people could hug while sleeping to improve their sleeping posture and soothe their emotions?

To explore this question, he brought together sleep experts from around the world and immersed himself in research into the science and practical benefits of a pillow designed for hugging during sleep. Sixteen months of scientific research, market research, and product refinement followed. Finally, on December 15, 2017, the FUNMELON Sleeping Hug Pillow made its official debut, with more than 126 media outlets in attendance. A father's care for his daughter had become a thoughtfully developed product.

From Product to Philosophy: A Father's Vision

The launch of the FUNMELON Sleeping Hug Pillow was only the beginning. Huang Jiantao's vision went further: a specialist brand must be supported by sound scientific theory. After studying an extensive range of books on sleep theory, he developed the concept of“Two Pillows per Person for Science-Based Sleep Support”. Supporting a healthy sleeping posture, he proposed, calls for two pillows: one to support the head and neck, and a FUNMELON Sleeping Hug Pillow to hold in the arms and between the legs. He also developed a three-part approach:“Adjust, Care, Protect”-adjust poor sleeping posture; care for the arms, legs, waist, and back to help reduce soreness and numbness; and protect spinal alignment by keeping the spine stable. For Huang, delivering on a product's functional promise was the baseline; offering emotional comfort was the higher aspiration.

From Personal Comfort to Social Connection: The Birth of“Hug Together”

As the FUNMELON Sleeping Hug Pillow reached more households, sales across all channels in China surpassed one million units, and the brand gradually expanded into global markets. Meanwhile, Huang Jiantao became increasingly aware of a deeper social challenge: less time for parents and children to connect, widening divides in the workplace, growing numbers of people living alone, and an increasingly turbulent and divided world. Stress and anxiety were intensifying feelings of loneliness and hostility. If a hug could soothe a child, he wondered, could it also bring comfort to more adults? This question gave rise to“Hug Together”. This philosophy encourages people to reach out to family, cheer on friends, and accept their own emotions. Through its influence as a business, FUNMELON hopes to inspire people to express kindness and love through hugs, making each embrace a beam of light that brightens people's lives and brings warmth to the world. Huang said,“Our mission is not only to provide specialist sleep products, but also to use the power of hugs to bring greater harmony to every family and to society.”

Nine Years On: A Father's Love Continues

After nine years of dedicated work, FUNMELON has earned market position certifications recognizing it as the 2024“Top National Sales”,“Pioneer of China's Sleeping Hug Pillow” and“Expert in Protecting Healthy Sleep Postures”. It has also won a succession of international awards in the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other countries. What began as a wish to meet the needs of a daughter who loved falling asleep with her teddy bear has grown into a brand bringing comfort to people around the world. This year, FUNMELON will officially launch on Amazon before Christmas, introducing both its“Two Pillows per Person for Science-Based Sleep Support” product philosophy and its“Hug Together” brand value proposition to consumers worldwide, inviting them to experience the power of a hug. From a worn teddy bear to a global brand initiative, Huang Jiantao's nine-year journey demonstrates that a strong brand begins with insight into the smallest details and grows through the recognition and trust of countless consumers.

About Us

Founded in 2017, FUNMELON is a brand specializing in the research, development, and design of Sleeping Hug Pillows. Guided by its product philosophy of“Supporting Healthy Sleeping Posture”, the brand is dedicated to improving people's sleeping posture through scientifically designed Sleeping Hug Pillows. Its core value proposition is“Hug Together”. Through the power of hugs, FUNMELON hopes to bring greater harmony to families and society, making each embrace a beam of light that brings warmth to the world.