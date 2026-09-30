2026 World Manufacturing Convention Delivers Strong Results
This year's convention brought together participants and exhibitors from 54 countries and regions. The United Kingdom served as the Guest Country of Honor, with British Ambassador to China Peter Wilson attending and addressing the opening ceremony, while the President of Côte d'Ivoire sent a congratulatory message. A total of 11 international events were held during the convention. Attendees included 84 officials from national ministries and commissions and heads of the convention's organizing and supporting institutions, along with 63 academicians, experts and scholars. The event also welcomed 88 officials from foreign embassies and consulates in China and representatives of international sister provinces, states and cities; 205 representatives from international organizations and Chinese and overseas business associations; 221 representatives from overseas Fortune Global 500 companies and multinational corporations; and eight renowned international experts and scholars. A total of 522 international guests attended, accounting for more than 50% of the convention's distinguished guests.
The convention featured 80,000 square meters of exhibition space, comprising government-led exhibitions, market-oriented exhibitions, and an exhibition showcasing achievements in all-domain unmanned systems and equipment. A total of 1,230 companies participated, showcasing more than 15,000 exhibits, alongside a series of product and technology launches. Highlights included benchmark products featuring advanced technologies such as solid-state batteries, as well as breakthrough innovations including the“Nebula-2” launch vehicle. Visitors remarked that walking through this year's exhibitions felt like stepping into a science fiction movie-except that everything on display was real, representing the latest achievements of“Made in China” and“Made in Anhui.”
The successful convention further demonstrated the technological strength and openness of China's and Anhui's manufacturing sectors. It contributed to efforts to expand and strengthen advanced manufacturing, advance China's development as a manufacturing powerhouse, promote the high-quality development of the global manufacturing industry, and foster shared growth and mutually beneficial cooperation.
About World Manufacturing Convention Executive Committee
The convention not only showcases Anhui's manufacturing achievements but also extends an invitation to the world for cooperation in intelligent manufacturing, providing an important platform for Anhui to connect with global resources and deepen industrial cooperation.
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