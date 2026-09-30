GL Homes Releases Homes The Estates At Nomar, Continuing The Vision Itchko Ezratti Established

MENAFN - GetNews)Image courtesy of GL Homes

Sunrise, Florida, USA - September 30, 2026 - has released new homes at The Estates at NOMAR, a luxury waterside community in West Palm Beach's Northwood Marina District. The release continues the long-term, quality-focused approach to development that Itchko Ezratti established when he founded GL Homes fifty years ago. Located adjacent to the Intracoastal Waterway, The Estates at NOMAR offers single-family luxury homes starting at $1.8 million, just minutes from Downtown West Palm Beach and Palm Beach Island.

About the Estates at NOMAR

The Estates at NOMAR brings 100 luxury single-family residences to one of West Palm Beach's most sought-after waterside locations. Set within a neighborhood undergoing an exciting transformation, the community offers new construction homes with an exceptional level of finishes included as standard, from elevated kitchens to elegant primary suites and open-concept living spaces.

Residents also enjoy access to a resort-style lifestyle beyond their front door, with complimentary memberships to The Cove Club, a private waterfront social club, and Equinox, a premier fitness and wellness destination. Together, these amenities reflect GL Homes' continued focus on building communities that offer more than just a place to live.

Itchko Ezratti's Founding Vision, Reflected in NOMAR

When Itchko Ezratti founded GL Homes in 1976, he built the company around a commitment to quality construction and thoughtful, long-term community design. Nearly five decades later, that same philosophy continues to guide the company's newest developments. The Estates at NOMAR reflects that founding vision, pairing high-end design with a lifestyle-focused approach that has defined GL Homes communities since its earliest years.

As West Palm Beach continues to grow, The Estates at NOMAR represents the kind of thoughtful, community-first development that has remained a constant throughout GL Homes' history, tracing directly back to the standards Ezratti set at the company's founding.

For more information about The Estates at NOMAR, visit glhomes/the-estates-at-nomar

About GL Homes

For 50 years, GL Homes, founded by Itchko Ezratti and now led by President Misha Ezratti, has created thoughtfully planned Florida communities. From families seeking space and amenities to individuals 55+ looking for vibrant, maintenance-free living, GL Homes designs neighborhood experiences that matter. With standout locations along Florida's east and west coasts, deliberate design, and rich community amenities, GL Homes is dedicated to building not just houses, but homes where memories are made and neighbors become friends. Visit glhomes for more.

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