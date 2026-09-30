World's First 85FPS E Ink Smartphone Bigme Hibreak Dual 3(E-Ink+Magnetic LCD) Now Available For Pre-Order

MENAFN - GetNews)Bigme HiBreak Dual 3, a magnetic dual-screen E Ink smartphone, is available for pre-order on the Bigme official website.

It features an E Ink display and a detachable magnetic LCD screen, offering a new approach to E Ink smartphones as they evolve from reading devices into full mobile terminals.

The 6.13-inch E Ink screen is available in two versions: color E Ink and black-and-white E Ink. The color version is ideal for comics and visual content, while the black-and-white version delivers a paper-like viewing experience, sharp text, and comfortable long-hour reading and writing.

The detachable 5-inch magnetic screen uses LCD display. It delivers vivid colors and smooth performance for videos, social media, and other frequently used apps

Both screens support fingerprint unlocking. Different fingerprints can unlock different screens. The front and rear cameras also can unlock different screens, while the magnetic LCD screen supports facial recognition.

With the LCD screen attached, HiBreak Dual 3 works as a dual-screen smartphone for reading and entertainment. Without it, the device becomes a slimmer, lightweight E Ink smartphone.

Refresh rate is one of the most important specifications for E Ink devices. Entry-level products typically operate at 15–30FPS, while mainstream high-refresh models can reach around 50FPS. HiBreak Dual 3 supports up to 85FPS, exceeding the typical level of the industry. Page turns, scrolling, and app switching feel smoother and more responsive, bringing the everyday experience closer to that of a conventional smartphone.

Powered by the Dimensity 8300 processor, HiBreak Dual 3 delivers performance comparable to mainstream upper-mid-range smartphones. With an AnTuTu score of approximately 1.6 million, it can smoothly handle demanding apps, multitasking, and even popular games.

With E Ink devices traditionally focused on basic reading, the Dimensity 8300 helps HiBreak Dual 3 go beyond being a“reading-only” device. It is designed to handle everyday smartphone tasks, supported by the flexibility of the Android 16 operating system.

HiBreak Dual 3 also supports 5G connectivity, dual SIM dual standby, calls, messaging, cellular, and mobile productivity. Storage options include 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB, with 2TB TF card slot. The phone features a 4,450mAh battery, supports 30W fast charging, and benefits from the low power consumption of E Ink technology for reading, work, and daily use throughout the day.

Additional features include NFC and support for a 4096-level pressure-sensitive stylus.

Since its founding, Bigme has focused on transforming E Ink from a single-purpose reading tool into a productivity device for reading, work, and everyday use. The founding team has more than 18 years of experience in the epaper industry, from providing R&D services to developing its own brand and investing in color E Ink technology.

Bigme has introduced multiple products described as“world-first” innovations in the color E Ink smart-device category. According to official company data, Bigme products are now available in more than 100 countries and regions, with cumulative shipments exceeding 9 million units.

For Bigme, HiBreak Dual 3 is more than a new product. It is an answer to the question of what an E Ink smartphone can become. Some users want comfortable reading, others need focused productivity, while many want to reduce digital distractions. A single E Ink screen cannot always meet all these needs, while the detachable magnetic dual-screen design offers a more flexible solution.

Bigme HiBreak Dual 3 is now available for pre-order on the Bigme official website. Pre-order pricing, shipping dates are subject to the information published on the official Bigme website.

Pre-order here:

About Bigme Brand

The founder of Bigme and his team have been engaged in the research and development of Eink products since 2008. To date, the company has integrated R&D, production, brand building, and sales into one cohesive whole. The company holds hundreds of patents related to Eink products, operates a Class 100 (ISO 5) dust-free automated production workshop,

and runs a complete management system comprising PDM, ERP, and MES.

From a global standpoint we have successfuly established over 100 ofine experience stores in china and distributed more than 8 milion Eink screen products to more than 100 countries and regions.