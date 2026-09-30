MENAFN - GetNews) Independent fan platform combines source-linked coverage with a launch checklist and AI-assisted evidence tools

New York, NY - September 30, 2026 - GTA6GuideAI, an independent, unofficial Grand Theft Auto VI fan platform, is bringing together GTA 6 news, pre-launch guides and free planning tools for players following the game. The website gives readers a place to follow published coverage, compare claims with cited evidence and organize their preparations for release.

The platform labels official information, attributed reporting and unconfirmed claims separately. Coverage of leaks and rumors includes reminders that those claims are not confirmed. Readers can follow source links to assess the underlying reporting instead of treating every headline as an official announcement.

A free GTA 6 launch planner lets visitors choose a platform and edition route, set spoiler preferences and work through a preparation checklist. Plans stay in the visitor's browser without requiring an account. Calendar downloads provide all-day reminders rather than promises about regional unlock times. The site also offers saved pages and a personal checklist through My Hub.

The GTA 6 AI assistant helps readers find relevant passages from the platform's published coverage and dated facts ledger. Its responses include citations and evidence labels. It does not search the live web or independently authenticate leaks, and readers are encouraged to open the linked sources.

A separate claim-checking tool compares submitted statements with the dated official-facts ledger. Results are private by default, with an optional public share page. Missing evidence is treated as unverified rather than proof that a claim is false. Automated judgments can be wrong and should not replace checking an original source.

Readers can follow the RSS feed or join the GTA6GuideAI News Brief through an email-confirmed signup. Pre-launch guides explain public information about topics such as platforms, characters, locations and launch preparation; they are not presented as walkthroughs based on access to the unreleased game.

About GTA6GuideAI

GTA6GuideAI is an independent fan publication and planning hub focused on Grand Theft Auto VI. It combines source-linked coverage with free reader tools. The platform is not affiliated with, endorsed by or sponsored by Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive. GTA and related names belong to their respective trademark owners.

Media contact

GTA6GuideAI - Media enquiry form. Select“Business inquiry” and use“Press enquiry” as the subject. Project information and brand downloads are available in the press room.