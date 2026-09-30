Military Communications Market Size To Reach USD 50.09 Billion By 2031, Driven By Modernization Of Defense Communication Systems Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GetNews) "Military Communications Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the Military Communications Market offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Hyderabad – Sep 30th, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the military communications market size is expected to grow from USD 37.70 billion in 2026 to USD 50.09 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.85% during the forecast period.

The military communications industry is expanding as defense forces modernize communication infrastructure and adopt secure, resilient, and interoperable systems. Increasing requirements for reliable communication across land, air, maritime, and space-based operations are supporting demand for advanced military communication technologies.

The growing integration of software-defined radios, satellite communications, secure tactical networks, and advanced data links is also supporting market development. As defense organizations focus on maintaining connected operations across multiple domains, the military communications market growth outlook remains positive.

Key Trends Shaping the Military Communications Market

Defense Modernization Supporting Military Communications Market Growth

One of the key military communications market trends is the modernization of defense communication infrastructure. Armed forces are upgrading legacy systems with secure digital communication technologies that can support increasingly complex military operations.

Secure Tactical Networks Driving Military Communications Market Size Expansion

The growing requirement for secure and resilient tactical networks is supporting the expansion of the military communications market size. Modern communication systems enable military personnel to exchange voice, video, and data while supporting connectivity across distributed operations.

Satellite Communications Accelerating Military Communications Market Adoption

Satellite communication systems are becoming increasingly important for military forces operating across remote and geographically dispersed areas. They provide connectivity where terrestrial communication infrastructure may be limited or unavailable, supporting command, control, and intelligence operations.

Interoperability Supporting Military Communications Industry Expansion

Interoperability between communication systems is another important trend within the military communications industry. Defense forces are increasingly focused on connecting different platforms and communication networks to enable information sharing across services and operational environments.

Military Communications Market Segmentation Analysis

By Platform

Land

Naval

Airborne

By Communication Type

Air-Ground

Shipborne

Submarine

Land-Based

Satellite Communication

By System

Radio

Satellite Communication

Tactical Communication

Command and Control Systems

By Application

Command and Control

Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance

Situational Awareness

Routine Operations

Other Applications

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

Read this report in Japanese version: 軍事通信市場のトレンド、規模と見通し、2031年

Military Communications Market Key Players and Competitive Landscape

The military communications market includes established defense contractors and specialized communication technology providers developing secure and interoperable solutions for armed forces. Companies are focusing on tactical communication, satellite connectivity, software-defined radios, secure networks, and integrated communication systems.

Key players include:

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

RTX Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation

Thales Group

BAE Systems plc

Viasat Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

Conclusion

The military communications market forecast indicates steady growth through 2031, supported by defense modernization, increasing demand for secure tactical networks, satellite communications, and greater interoperability between military platforms and systems.

However, cybersecurity requirements, integration with legacy communication infrastructure, and the complexity of deploying interoperable systems remain important challenges for the industry. Addressing these factors will be important for supporting reliable and secure military communications.

Overall, the military communications market is expected to continue developing as defense organizations invest in connected communication capabilities. Continued adoption of secure digital networks, satellite communications, tactical systems, and interoperable platforms will support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Industry Related Reports

Airborne Electronic Warfare Market: The Airborne Electronic Warfare Market is projected to grow from USD 6.12 billion in 2026 to USD 8.79 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing defense modernization programs, rising demand for advanced electronic warfare capabilities, growing adoption of airborne electronic warfare systems, and the need to enhance situational awareness and counter evolving threats.

Military Cybersecurity Market: The Military Cybersecurity Market is projected to grow from USD 20.61 billion in 2026 to USD 36.85 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.32% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing cyber threats targeting defense infrastructure, rising adoption of connected military systems, growing investments in secure communication networks, and the need to protect critical defense data and operations from cyberattacks.

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