MENAFN - GetNews) Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln continues to provide trusted pediatric dental care in Lincoln, CA, offering comprehensive services for infants, children, teens, and children with special healthcare needs.

Lincoln, CA - 30 September, 2026 - Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln continues to strengthen its presence as a trusted pediatric dental provider in Lincoln, CA, helping children and families access comprehensive dental care focused on prevention, comfort, and lifelong oral health.

Located at 2295 Fieldstone Drive, Suite 110, Lincoln, CA 95648, Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln specializes in pediatric dentistry, providing dental care specifically designed for infants, children, teens, and children with special healthcare needs. The practice focuses on creating comfortable and positive dental experiences while helping young patients develop healthy oral care habits from an early age.

With a child-centered approach, Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln provides a complete range of pediatric dental services, including kids dental cleanings, preventive examinations, fluoride treatments, pediatric dental sealants, children's dental fillings, dental crowns, tooth extractions, dental X-rays, sedation dentistry, orthodontic evaluations, Invisalign, and braces for children.

Recognized Among Trusted Pediatric Dentists in Lincoln

Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln has gained recognition through independent dental and community publications that highlight trusted pediatric dental providers and children's dental care options in Lincoln.

The practice has been featured by platforms such as Double Take Dental and Indie Hackers in pediatric dentistry guides and roundup content, where Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln has been highlighted as a recommended choice for families looking for a trusted pediatric dentist in Lincoln.

These independent mentions reflect the practice's growing reputation for delivering specialized children's dental care and supporting families with preventive, restorative, and orthodontic dental solutions.

Specialized Pediatric Dentistry Focused on Children's Needs

Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln's primary focus is providing specialized dental care for children at every stage of development. Pediatric dentistry requires a different approach than general dentistry because children have unique dental, behavioral, and developmental needs.

The practice works with families to support healthy smiles through early dental visits, preventive care, and personalized treatment plans. Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln also provides specialized care for children with special healthcare needs, ensuring that young patients receive comfortable and supportive dental experiences.

Comprehensive Dental Care for Growing Smiles

Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln helps families address a wide range of pediatric dental needs, including:



Kids dental cleaning and routine checkups

Fluoride treatment for children

Pediatric dental sealants

Children's dental fillings

Kids dental crowns

Pediatric tooth extraction

Dental X-rays for children

Pediatric sedation dentistry

Dental care for children with special needs

Children's orthodontic care

Invisalign for kids Braces for children

By combining preventive dentistry with restorative and orthodontic solutions, the practice helps families maintain healthier smiles while identifying and addressing dental concerns early.

Building Trust Through Comfortable Care and Family Support

Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln has built trust among local families through its child-friendly environment, experienced team, and commitment to making dental visits comfortable for young patients.

The practice has received strong feedback from families, with its Lincoln location maintaining a 4.1-star rating based on more than 335 online reviews, highlighting patient experiences with the team's friendly approach, comfort-focused care, and quality pediatric dental services.

To make pediatric dental care more accessible, Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln also offers flexible payment options and accepts Medi-Cal Dental, helping more families access necessary dental treatments. The practice focuses on providing convenient scheduling and a welcoming experience for children and parents.

Convenient Pediatric Dental Care in Lincoln

Families can visit Children's Choice Dental Care Lincoln during convenient office hours:

Monday–Friday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Saturday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM