Intuitive Clarity Hypnosis Opens Second Location In Williamsburg, Virginia, Expanding In-Person Services Across The Historic Triangle

MENAFN - GetNews)Marcelina Hardy, NBCHt, board-certified hypnotist and founder of Intuitive Clarity Hypnosis hypnotist Marcelina Hardy, NBCHt, expands her Virginia Beach practice to serve Williamsburg, James City County, York County, and the Virginia Peninsula

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - September 30, 2026 - Intuitive Clarity Hypnosis, a spiritual wellness practice founded by Marcelina“Marcie” Hardy, NBCHt, has opened a second office in Williamsburg, Virginia. Located at 1311 Jamestown Road, Suite 202, the new office provides in-person hypnosis, past life regression, spiritual readings, and life coaching services to clients in Williamsburg and surrounding communities.

The practice's Virginia Beach office at 5250 Challedon Dr., Suite 100L, Virginia Beach, VA 23462, remains open, while the new Williamsburg location expands access to in-person sessions for clients throughout the Historic Triangle and Virginia Peninsula.

The Williamsburg office serves clients from Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown, York County, Toano, Norge, New Kent, Gloucester, Poquoson, Newport News, and Hampton. The new location is intended to provide a more convenient option for Peninsula-area clients who previously traveled to the Virginia Beach office for in-person sessions.

“So many of the people who reach out to me want to work together in person, but a long drive through tunnel traffic can make it hard to commit to a session,” said Hardy.“Opening an office in Williamsburg means I can help more people face-to-face, in a quiet, comfortable, and private setting that's close to home.”

Services Available in Williamsburg

Intuitive Clarity Hypnosis offers in-person services at both its Williamsburg and Virginia Beach offices, as well as online sessions for clients who prefer to meet virtually or live outside the Hampton Roads area.

Hypnosis: Guided sessions designed to support personal goals such as reducing stress, building confidence, changing habits, and improving focus.

Past Life Regression: Hardy holds an Edgar Cayce Regression Certification and guides clients through sessions intended to explore past-life experiences, recurring patterns, and spiritual perspectives.

Spiritual Readings: Intuitive sessions focused on personal guidance, life direction, relationships, and personal growth.

Life Coaching: Hardy is a certified life coach trained through The Institute for Life Coach Training. Her coaching approach combines practical goal-setting with a holistic mind-body-spirit perspective.

About Marcelina Hardy, NBCHt

Marcelina Hardy is a board-certified hypnotist (NBCHt) and founder of Intuitive Clarity Hypnosis. Her training and credentials include Edgar Cayce Regression Certification, ASCH Level 1 and Level 2 training through the American Society of Clinical Hypnosis, Certified Life Coach training through The Institute for Life Coach Training, and a Master of Arts in Metaphysical Psychology from the University of Sedona.

Through Intuitive Clarity Hypnosis, Hardy provides hypnosis, past life regression, spiritual readings, and life coaching services both in person and online.

Location and Booking Information

Williamsburg Office:

1311 Jamestown Road, Suite 202

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Phone: (757) 209-5106

Hours: Saturdays, 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Other appointment times are available by request.

Virginia Beach Office:

5250 Challedon Dr., Suite 100L

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Phone: 757-804-1006

Appointments for the Williamsburg location can be booked online at book-a-session.

Online sessions are also available for clients who prefer to meet virtually or live outside the Hampton Roads area.

About Intuitive Clarity Hypnosis

Intuitive Clarity Hypnosis is a spiritual wellness practice with offices in Virginia Beach and Williamsburg, Virginia. Founded by Marcelina Hardy, NBCHt, the practice offers hypnosis, past life regression, spiritual readings, and life coaching services in person and online.

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