MENAFN - GetNews)"DEKA FIT 5 km vs HYROX 8 km of running per race."hybridathlete, an independent reference for hybrid sport, adds a side-by-side guide to DEKA and HYROX as the two indoor race formats compete for the same athletes.

New York, NY - September 30, 2026 - A question that barely existed twenty years ago, what is a hybrid athlete, now has its own reference work at hybridathlete. The site answers it with a long-form essay on where the term came from, who claims it and what the science says about training strength and endurance at the same time. The site is published in English, German, French, Spanish and Italian.

The term needed a scene before it meant anything. HYROX, founded in Hamburg in 2017, standardised a format of eight 1 km runs alternating with eight functional stations, identical at every venue, and now runs around 100 events a year. That turned a loose identity into a leaderboard: a finish time in Stuttgart can be compared with one in Anaheim.

The essay traces two more pushes behind it. CrossFit had already sold the idea of general physical preparedness, rotating strength, gymnastics and cardio. Then the pandemic shut down marathon and Ironman calendars for two years, and runners who filled the gap with strength work kept it when races came back.

This week the site added a guide to the format now competing with it. DEKA, run by Spartan, has ten zones with a 500 m run before each, 5 km of running in total against HYROX's 8 km. DEKA also has shorter formats that count at local gyms, while HYROX times only count at official events. The DEKA FIT men's record stands at 28:28, and the DEKA world championship is set for Fort Worth, Texas, from 10 to 13 December 2026.

Alongside the essays, the site keeps a glossary of more than 60 training and racing terms, reported athlete profiles, a competition board and a section on the training science. It carries no advertising and sells no plans.

"Most people who call themselves hybrid athletes started as something else, a runner who added the gym or a lifter who started running, and the language hasn't caught up with them," said Thomas Prommer, who edits the site and has raced HYROX alongside marathons and Ironman triathlon. "The reference is there so that someone choosing between two races, or trying to work out what a term means, gets the actual format and the actual numbers instead of a sales page."

Athletes looking for their next event are served in the same group of sites by a race calendar, by AI Training Plan for structuring the training itself, and by hybridtraining, which adds HYROX race guides for 10 cities and free planning calculators.

About hybridathlete

hybridathlete is a reference work for hybrid sport: a glossary of training and racing terms, reported athlete profiles, a competition board and long-form essays on identity and method. It sells nothing and accepts no sponsored content. Edited by Thomas Prommer, published from Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.