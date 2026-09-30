INT Medical Disposable Manifolds: A Practical Sourcing Guide For Interventional Buyers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Shandong INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd"INT medical disposable manifolds give interventional buyers a clear basis for comparing port configurations, comfort-handle models and preconfigured kits. Published manifold ratings reach up to 500 psi (34 bar). Buyers can review exact model, syringe and extension-tube specifications before requesting a quote.

RIZHAO, China - September 30, 2026 - INT is highlighting a practical way to source medical disposable manifolds for interventional procedures: define the required configuration before comparing quotations. A medical disposable manifold is a single-use fluid-control component whose port arrangement and connections must be matched to the intended procedure setup. For purchasing teams, the useful starting point is a clear specification covering port count, ON or OFF configuration, orientation, connections and the pressure requirements of the complete assembly.

Begin with the Configuration, Not a Generic Product Name

“Disposable manifold” can describe several configurations. A quotation for a two-port model with a rotating adapter cannot automatically be compared with one for a three-port model supplied with a pressure line. Even when two products have the same number of ports, their handle position or port orientation may differ.

INT's standard high-pressure manifold range lists two-, three- and four-port ON/OFF models. The published configurations include rotating-adapter and pressure-line options, as well as left- and right-port orientations for selected models. The range is described with a pressure rating of up to 500 psi (34 bar).

Those details give buyers a more useful basis for evaluation than a category name alone. Before requesting a price, a purchasing team should confirm the intended port count, ON/OFF arrangement, port orientation and connection type with the clinical or technical team responsible for the procedure setup. It should then compare quotations against the same configuration and request the documentation for the exact model offered.

Compare Handle Design Against the Intended Setup

Handle design is another consideration when evaluating medical disposable manifolds. INT lists a separate comfort-handle high-pressure manifold range with TPE overmolding, an extended handle and a stated pressure rating of up to 500 psi (34 bar). Its standard range is described as offering smooth, low-torque rotation. Both product pages also identify handle-color customization options.

The choice between ranges should follow the intended setup and the exact model specification. A buyer considering a comfort-handle option can ask for a sample and compare its handling with the currently approved configuration. If color is used to distinguish lines or configurations within an organization, the requested colors should be recorded in the purchasing brief rather than left to a general customization request.

A published range-level pressure figure is a starting point for screening; it is not a substitute for checking the pressure requirements and documentation of every component in the proposed assembly.

Decide Whether a Preconfigured Kit Fits the Order

Purchasing teams may also need to decide whether to source a manifold alone or as part of a kit. INT's manifold kit range provides concrete configurations for that comparison.

The listed AM0350 kit contains a three-port ON manifold, one 12 ml angiography syringe, two infusion sets and one 120 cm extension tube specified at 500 psi. AM0351 lists the corresponding three-port OFF configuration with the same stated component counts. The product page describes pre-installed extension lines and infusion components, Luer-lock connections and latex-free kits.

A kit can make a quotation easier to review when the purchasing brief already calls for those components together. Buyers should still confirm the bill of materials for the proposed model, the connection details and the documentation applicable to the supplied assembly. If a department requires a different syringe, line length or port arrangement, it is better to identify that difference before requesting samples or pricing.

Check Tubing Ratings Separately

High pressure braided tubing is a related purchasing category, but its specifications should not be merged with those of the manifold or kit. INT's high-pressure extension tube page lists PVC tubing variants described as showing no leakage under 500 psi and PU tubing with a braided nylon layer described as showing no leakage under 1,200 psi. The same page lists multiple lengths and says length customization is available.

The AM0350 and AM0351 manifold kits specifically list a 500 psi, 120 cm extension tube. A separately listed braided tube with a higher stated pressure figure does not change the published rating of a manifold or a preconfigured kit. When comparing an assembled fluid path, buyers should request the exact component references and confirm the applicable rating for the complete proposed configuration.

This distinction matters during quotation reviews. A line item described only as“high-pressure tubing” leaves too much room for different materials, lengths and connection types to be priced as though they were equivalent.

Keep Related Product Enquiries Clearly Defined

The manifold is one part of a broader interventional purchasing program. INT's website also lists an angiography control syringe, introducer sheaths, a PTFE guidewire, transradial pressure bandages, distal access catheters and thoracic aortic stent graft systems.

Buyers reviewing several of these categories can use one procurement timetable while maintaining a separate technical brief for each product. A radial artery compression device, for example, raises different selection questions from a fluid-control manifold. Listing adjacent products together should help coordinate enquiries, without treating their specifications or intended uses as interchangeable.

A Published Company Update

INT's company news page includes a report on its participation in Spring CMEF 2025, published in May 2025. That dated update provides background on the company's industry activity. For a current manifold purchase, the more relevant documents remain the specifications and supporting materials for the particular models under consideration.

The product pages give buyers a direct route from a general request to model-level questions: a standard manifold, a comfort-handle variant or a kit with named components. This makes it possible to ask for a quotation that can be checked against an actual configuration.

Two Questions to Settle Before Requesting a Quote

What information should a buyer include in a disposable-manifold enquiry? State the required port count; ON or OFF configuration; left- or right-port orientation; rotating-adapter or pressure-line preference; connection details; whether a standalone manifold or kit is required; expected order quantity; and the documentation needed for internal review. If a kit is requested, list its required syringe, infusion-set and extension-tube components.

Does“up to 500 psi” apply to every product in a proposed assembly? No single range description should be used as a blanket specification for a custom assembly. INT publishes an up-to-500-psi figure for its standard and comfort manifold ranges, while individual extension-tube variants and kits have their own published details. Buyers should confirm the exact model and complete configuration before approving it for their intended use.

From Product Page to Purchasing Decision

A clear enquiry helps both sides work from the same specification. INT invites interventional purchasing teams to review its standard manifolds, comfort-handle range and manifold kits, then request model-specific information, samples and a quotation for the configuration they need.

The purchasing decision begins with a simple question: which exact manifold and component arrangement fits the approved procedure setup? Recording that answer makes subsequent comparisons more meaningful.

About INT

INT is the brand presented by Shandong INT Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Based in Rizhao, Shandong Province, the company states that it was established in 2021 and lists interventional medical devices among its product areas. Its medical product catalog includes disposable manifolds, manifold kits, extension tubing and other interventional products. The company's published model descriptions provide a starting point for buyers seeking to evaluate specific configurations.