LIONLED Showcases LED Display Solutions For Outdoor Signage, Retail And Creative Installations

MENAFN - GetNews)Demand for digital signage and large-format visual displays continues to expand across outdoor advertising, retail environments, commercial buildings and public spaces. For many projects, selecting a standard screen is only one part of the process. Installation conditions, screen dimensions, viewing requirements, structural limitations and the intended application can all influence the final display configuration.

Founded in 2012, LIONLED integrates LED display research and development, manufacturing and sales. The company operates a factory of more than 16,000 square meters and reports experience across more than 1,000 projects worldwide. Its products are backed by a six-year warranty.

The company's project approach covers consultation, demand analysis, design proposals, sample production and review, mass production, logistics and after-sales support. This structure allows individual projects to be considered according to their installation environment rather than relying solely on standard product configurations.

FT Series Project Addresses Outdoor Display Requirements

In an FT Series customization project, LIONLED reviewed the customer's requirements before arranging production and assembly. The completed display underwent aging and waterproof testing before being packaged with spare parts and shipped to the installation site.

The project illustrates the practical requirements involved in outdoor LED display solutions for commercial projects, where weather exposure, visibility and maintenance considerations can be as important as screen resolution and appearance. LIONLED'S outdoor product range includes fixed displays designed for applications such as advertising, commercial plazas, traffic guidance, city signs and sports facilities. CAINZ Japan Project Connects Retail Displays With Digital Shopping

LIONLED work for the CAINZ Yoshikawa Minami Store in Japan provides another example of a multi-scenario LED display installation. The store officially opened on December 11, 2025, and covers approximately 12,300 square meters. LIONLED supplied display technology for outdoor advertising, indoor navigation and interactive retail functions.

Outdoor high-brightness LED displays were used to present promotional content near the store entrance, while indoor fixed-installation displays were incorporated into the Digital Order Corner. The interactive system allows customers to check product availability and access CAINZ's online selection, including products that may not be physically stocked in the store.

The project demonstrates how LED display applications for retail, advertising and public spaces can extend beyond conventional advertising. Digital displays can also support wayfinding, product discovery and interaction between a physical retail location and an online product catalogue.

Transparent Displays Open New Possibilities for Glass Surfaces

Retail and architectural projects often present another challenge: how to add digital content without covering windows or reducing the openness of a space. LIONLED'S T+ Series transparent display is designed for this type of environment.

The flexible transparent display can be installed directly onto glass using a self-adhesive structure, without requiring a conventional steel structure. The documented product configuration includes a 2.5-millimeter thickness and a weight of approximately 1.3 kilograms, while its transparent construction allows natural light to pass through the display.

These characteristics support applications involving transparent LED displays for retail windows and glass facades, as well as shopping mall glass railings and escalator handrails. The flexible construction can also accommodate curved or irregular glass surfaces, giving designers additional options where conventional rectangular displays may not be suitable.

Flexible Displays Adapt to Creative Shapes

Non-standard architectural spaces can require a different approach altogether. LIONLED'S Flex Series uses flexible modules that can be arranged around curved surfaces and expanded horizontally or vertically. The modules use magnetic attachment, allowing installers to assemble the display according to the required configuration.

The case study describes applications including front-desk displays, spherical installations and other creative forms. Rather than restricting the display to a conventional rectangle, the modular structure allows the screen to follow the intended contours of the installation.

This approach is relevant to custom creative LED displays for curved and irregular spaces, particularly where the display needs to become part of an architectural or interior design concept.

Project Support From Design Through Delivery

The examples demonstrate how different environments can require different LED display approaches, from weather-exposed outdoor installations and large retail spaces to transparent glass surfaces and curved structures.

As a custom LED display manufacturer and supplier, LIONLED supports display projects through requirement review, design, production, quality control, logistics and after-sales service. Product selection and installation planning are based on the site's dimensions, viewing requirements and structural conditions.

Businesses and project teams planning an LED display installation can contact LIONLED to discuss project requirements, installation conditions, screen dimensions and application objectives and request a suitable display proposal.

About Shenzhen Lion Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Lion Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (LIONLED) is a China-based LED display manufacturer founded in 2012, with operations covering research and development, production and sales. The company's product range includes outdoor fixed LED displays, indoor fixed LED displays, transparent LED displays and flexible LED solutions.

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