LIONLED Highlights FT Series Outdoor LED Displays For Digital Signage

MENAFN - GetNews)Shenzhen Lion Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (LIONLED) is highlighting its FT Series outdoor fixed LED displays for digital signage, advertising and public information applications. The range combines high brightness, aluminum cabinets and front and rear maintenance access for outdoor sign installations.

Outdoor signs need to remain readable in daylight while accommodating weather exposure and on-site maintenance requirements.

The FT Series addresses these requirements through a combination of high brightness, weather protection, aluminum cabinet construction and maintenance access. LIONLED currently lists brightness from 8,000 to 10,000 nits, IP68 protection and an operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C for the series. The company also identifies Common Cathode technology as part of the FT Series design.

Designed for Bright Outdoor Environments

Brightness is a central consideration when an LED display is installed where direct sunlight can affect readability. Lionled positions the FT Series at up to 10,000 nits to support visibility in strong daylight, allowing text, graphics, promotional content and other digital information to remain distinguishable in demanding outdoor conditions.

The company's published FT Series materials list multiple pixel-pitch configurations and brightness specifications, including products in the P4.23, P6.35 and P9.5 range. Individual product configurations may vary, making project-specific specifications an important part of the purchasing and installation process.

For businesses evaluating an outdoor LED display manufacturer for commercial projects, brightness is only one part of the technical assessment. Power requirements, cabinet construction, protection ratings, installation access, maintenance procedures and expected operating conditions also need to be considered before a display is selected.

Refresh Rate Supports Dynamic Content

The FT Series is also designed for applications involving moving images, advertising content and video. Lionled's published FT Series product information lists refresh rates ranging from 1,920 Hz to 3,840 Hz, depending on configuration.

A higher refresh rate can help reduce visible flicker and improve the appearance of rapidly changing content. It can also be relevant when outdoor displays are photographed or recorded with cameras, including during sporting events, public activities and commercial campaigns. Actual image performance depends on the complete display system, including the selected LED configuration, driving electronics, signal processing and operating settings.

This makes refresh-rate specifications particularly relevant for buyers planning outdoor advertising LED displays for high-visibility campaigns, where video and changing visual content form an important part of the communication strategy.

Aluminum Construction and Weather Protection

Outdoor installations require protection against environmental exposure. The FT Series uses aluminum cabinet construction and is listed with IP68 protection on LIONLED'S current product materials. The company also specifies front and rear maintenance access, allowing technicians to service the display from either side according to project requirements.

The FT Series incorporates Common Cathode technology, the common cathode design is intended to reduce power consumption and heat generation. Actual performance depends on the display configuration, brightness settings and content.

The company also lists a six-year warranty for FT Series configurations in its product information. The series uses 1 × 1 ft modules, with cabinet options including 2 × 2 ft, 2 × 3 ft, 2 × 4 ft and 3 × 3 ft. These formats allow installers to combine cabinets for different sign dimensions.

Applications Across Commercial and Public Spaces

The FT Series is positioned for a range of outdoor display projects, including billboards, commercial plazas, roadside signage, school and community entrances, church facilities, sports venues and other public locations. Lionled identifies advertising, city signage, traffic guidance, plazas and stadium projects among its outdoor fixed LED applications.

For projects requiring outdoor LED displays for billboards and commercial plazas, factors such as viewing distance, pixel pitch, screen dimensions, brightness and installation structure can influence the final configuration. Similarly, outdoor digital sign LED displays for public and roadside messaging may require different specifications depending on the type of information displayed and the viewing environment.

These considerations extend to broader outdoor LED display applications for advertising and public venues, where displays may be used for commercial messages, event information, community announcements, directional communication or other public-facing content.

Distributors, installers and project owners can contact LIONLED for FT Series specifications and quotations. Installation location, approximate screen dimensions and viewing distance help the team recommend a suitable configuration.

About Shenzhen Lion Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Lion Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. (LIONLED) is a China-based LED display manufacturer founded in 2012, with operations covering research and development, production and sales. The company's product range includes outdoor fixed LED displays, indoor fixed LED displays, transparent LED displays and flexible LED solutions.

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