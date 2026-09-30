Education Ministry Honors Top Non-Jordanian Graduates At 'You Are Jordan's Ambassadors' Ceremony

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development honored the top non-Jordanian incoming students graduating from Jordanian higher education institutions for the fifth round of 2025-2026 in Amman at a ceremony titled "You Are Jordan's Ambassadors." The ceremony was patronized by Minister of Education and Human Resource Development Azmi Mahafzah and organized by the International Student Affairs Directorate at the ministry's Higher Education Administration, in cooperation and coordination with the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB).

The ceremony was attended by AQAC President Dhafer Sarayreh, a number of cultural attachés and advisers at Arab embassies in Amman, presidents of Jordanian public and private universities, deans of university faculties, and members of the ministry's committee for attracting incoming students.

Head of the directorate Sajida Al-Naddaf said the Kingdom "was and will remain a beacon of knowledge and a gathering space that opens its arms to the sons and daughters of the Arab and Islamic nation and to students from all over the world." She added that the directorate takes pride in students' confidence in choosing Jordan as the destination for their academic journey, noting that the presence of thousands of incoming students in public and private universities enriches the educational environment and strengthens bonds of cultural and human exchange.

For his part, Qatari student Fahd Al-Nuaimi, who ranked first among international students graduating from Mutah University, said in a speech on behalf of the honored students that Jordan occupies an advanced position in higher education, making it a destination for many students from various countries around the world.

He explained that international students find in Jordan a nurturing educational environment of high quality that motivates academic excellence, in addition to opportunities to participate in various extracurricular activities that leave their mark on them.

At the end of the ceremony, the patron distributed certificates and commemorative gifts to the top students, and a choir from Middle East University performed a musical segment that included a number of national and Arab songs.

//Petra// AF