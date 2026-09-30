Jordan Securities Commission Holds New Financial Legislation Exam For 39 Candidates

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) Imad Abu Haltam opened a new session of the financial legislation exam Wednesday at the commission's headquarters, with the participation of 39 candidates from among employees and those wishing to practice financial services activities in the local market and foreign exchanges.

Abu Haltam said the review of the financial legislation exam's governance is being conducted continuously to ensure a comprehensive development of the exam system. This has included reorganizing the mechanism for preparing questions, developing their methodology, and reviewing and approving them according to standards characterized by accuracy and objectivity, along with developing procedures for applying for the exam and the mechanisms for holding, organizing, and evaluating its results, enhancing integrity and transparency and raising the level of efficiency and organization.

He stressed the importance of the financial legislation exam in measuring candidates' familiarity with legislation, regulations, and instructions related to the capital market and verifying the availability of the professional knowledge necessary to practice financial services activities in accordance with approved legal and regulatory frameworks.

He noted that the commission continues to develop the examinations and professional certification system and implement specialized programs, contributing to raising the level of legislative and regulatory knowledge, enhancing a culture of compliance and governance, and supporting the development of the Jordanian capital market.

He explained that these updates represent a qualitative shift in the commission's professional examination system and aim to build a more organized and effective framework that keeps pace with capital market developments and best practices and ensures measuring candidates' knowledge and professional competence more accurately and fairly.

Abu Haltam noted that the financial legislation exam complements a set of exams offered by the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI), covering different levels, including an introduction to securities and investment, risk in financial services, and the cash fundamentals of financial management, among others.

He explained that those who pass the legislation exam and CISI exams can apply to obtain certification to practice as a compliance officer, investment manager, issuance manager, custodian, financial adviser, or investment trustee through licensed financial services companies, with a pass rate of 59%, according to approved results.

//Petra// AF