Three Syrian Power Plants Out Of Service After Gas Pipeline Explosion At Tishreen Station

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- Three Syrian power plants went out of service Wednesday after an explosion struck the gas pipeline at the Tishreen station, halting gas supplies needed to operate the plants.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Syrian Electricity Company said the fire resulting from the explosion is still ongoing, while specialized teams continue to deal with the incident.

The company noted that the outage of the three plants Deir Ali, Al-Nasiriya, and Tishreen generation stations will temporarily lead to a decrease in the amounts of generated electrical power and an increase in rationing hours as a result of the decline in available generation capacity.

It affirmed that it will publish updates related to the status of the plants and the state of electricity supply successively.

//Petra// AF